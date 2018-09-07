Noah Mariana, the bell cow of the Belle Chasse defense, watched from a wheelchair on the sidelines Friday night, the results of a season-ending knee injury in the season opener.
Fortunately for the Cardinals, the defense stepped up in the absence of its leader.
Sherill Manuel intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line with 30 seconds left to help Belle Chasse escape with a 12-10 victory over visiting Shaw.
"You take a win anyway you can," said Belle Chasse coach Stephen Meyer. "This shows resiliency."
The win helped Belle Chasse (2-0) avoid letting history repeat itself.
Two years ago, Shaw made the trip from Marrero to Belle Chasse Stadium and walked out with a win. The Eagles haven't won since.
Their losing streak stretched to 17 games after Friday night's loss.
"You can't be any closer," said second-year Shaw coach Tommy Connors, still seeking his first win as head coach.
And boy did his Eagles (0-2) come close.
On their next-to-last drive of the game, they drove to the 1-yard line but had a botched snap and then a snap over the quarterback's head that moved them out of field-goal range. Then on the final drive, they got to the Belle Chasse 30 before Manuel's interception.
"The defense won it for us," Meyer said. "Our offense wasn't good tonight. Give credit to Shaw. They punched us in the mouth."
Shaw led 10-6 until Belle Chasse'e Ralph Jones broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown with 8:26 remaining in the game. Jones entered the game as the second-leading rusher in the greater New Orleans area after rushing for 224 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over South Plaquemines. He finished with 121 yards on 15 carries Friday, none bigger than the last one.
"We were down, so I knew I had to make a big play," said Jones. "They made the perfect block, and I just finished on it."
It was Belle Chasse's first score since the opening possession, when Jordan Mariana scored on a 1-yard run. Jordan Mariana, who normally wears No. 4, wore No. 3 in honor of his big brother Noah.
"My adrenaline was going and it was real emotional," said the younger Mariana. "When I look over and see him, I know he will do anything he can to be on the field, so I had to give my all for him."
Shaw, whose last two wins both came against Belle Chasse (in 2016 and 2015), scored in the second quarter on Patrick Leonard's 21-yard field goal. The Eagles took a 10-6 lead on the final play of the half when Tyler Nichol connected on a 28-yard pass to Ashton Johnson, who outjumped the defender in the end zone.
But the Eagles, despite getting close, couldn't punch it in again.
"We gave up an explosive play on offense, gave them a lead, got down the 2 and fumbled two snaps in a row," Connor said. "That's the story."
Shaw will makes its new debut in its new on-campus stadium next Saturday against Vandebilt Catholic at 11 a.m.
Belle Chasse, meanwhile, looks to improve to 3-0 when it plays Higgins in the Cardinals' third of five straight home games.
"We needed to build the momentum to keep up," Jones said. "Losing Noah really hurt us. This game was important to see what we needed to do."