As Jesuit and Holy Cross move toward a 99th meeting in football, note that their respective coaches, Mark Songy and Guy Lecompte, are facing off for a first.
The stakes are considerable in Friday’s 7:15 p.m. kickoff at City Park’s Tad Gormley Stadium.
Holy Cross (4-0, 1-0) seeks to extend its finest getaway since opening 2013 at 7-0 while its Catholic League archrival Jesuit (3-1, 1-0) looks to double its win total following a 2-9 campaign.
The fact both sides enter ranked in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools almost serves as window dressing in the bigger picture in which each team attempts to maintain at least a share of first place in District 9-5A.
Seventh-ranked Holy Cross defeated Shaw, 35-6, last Friday in its district opener at Gormley while No. 9 Jesuit followed suit with an impressive 28-21 upset of then No. 7 St. Augustine one day later at Gormley.
“Everybody’s a lot happier around here right now,’’ Songy said. “The student body is pumped up. The whole community is pretty pumped up that we’ve been playing well. Last year was a hard pill to swallow and a lot of these kids played through that and they’ve grown up.
“And they’re starting to make plays of their own. That’s been the whole thing this year, we’re making plays that we’re used to being victim to. It feels a lot better that way. We’ve played some pretty tough people. We’re kind of battle-hardened and I like that.’’
Jesuit holds a commanding 56-40-1 lead in the series begun and played continuously since its 1922 inception. A second tie that occurred in 1937 and subsequently was ruled a “no contest’’ by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association is not included in the series totals.
Holy Cross, in its first season under LeCompte, is seeking to become the first series team to win consecutive meetings since Jesuit completed a five-game winning streak in 2012.
“We are still a work in progress,’’ LeCompte said. “We’re still trying to get our systems in place. Our goal is to establish and build a program more than a team. I’m very proud of our players. They’re playing real hard and they’re practicing real hard. We ask a lot of them and they’re meeting our demands.’’
A rash of injuries during the last two weeks that is expected to sideline as many as five starters this week so far has not shown up in the loss column.
“I don’t want to sound like one of those coaches who complain (about injuries) because I never do,’’ said LeCompte, who declined to identify his injured players. “Injuries are part of it. But I can say this, that I’ve seen more injuries in the last two weeks than I have in a five-year period. I’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s crazy.’’
The featured matchup will be a veteran Jesuit defense versus a Holy Cross offense that has been lighting up scoreboards in LeCompte’s Air Raid attack. The Tigers have outscored Higgins, Covington, Chalmette and St. Augustine by a collective total of 153-13.
“They’re undefeated and they’re real good,’’ Songy said. “They’re really sound on defense, I find. They’re putting up a lot of points. They’re electric on offense. I don’t see them making many mistakes, honestly. So if we’re going into this game relying on them to make mistakes, then we’re foolhardy in regard to that. So we need to play really good football.’’
The Blue Jays do not lack for skins on the wall after defeating St. Augustine, Central-Baton Rouge and St. Paul’s in succession following a season-opening 27-14 loss to Warren Easton, the top-ranked team in the Super 10.
“They are very, very sound,’’ LeCompte said of Jesuit. “They’re well-coached. Their offensive and defensive lines are good, particularly their defensive line stands out. They have some really good players. And success breeds success and confidence. They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. They’re certainly prepared.’’