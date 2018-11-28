It was anyone’s game most of the night, but in the end it was the Slidell Tigers picking up the win.
Tylor Harris and Kolby Warren scored 14 points each, Austin Bonnaffons made four 3 pointers and the Tigers used a 28-point fourth quarter effort to launch themselves over the John Curtis Patriots 73-57 in the CYO tournament at Jesuit.
Slidell (6-1) needed all the help it could get in the game’s final period as it entered the fourth trailing Curtis 45-44. Two consecutive 3-pointers by Bonnaffons in the fourth helped spark the surge that pushed Slidell ahead and ultimately led them to victory.
“We lost a close one on Monday in the fourth quarter so we went back to practice (Wednesday) and did situational drills,” Tigers first-year coach Krisner Green said. “When we did that the kids responded to the things that we were teaching them.
"It’s all them. They executed pretty much everything that we asked them to do. We played smarter and a little bit more aggressive in the fourth quarter. We wanted to win a little bit more today in the fourth, most importantly.”
The Patriots (4-3) moved the ball effectively early on, including starting the second quarter off on a 10-2 run. Andrew Stagni led the way with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. It wasn’t enough in the end, however, to overcome the late efforts of Harris and company, or the fact that they played only six players because the Curtis’ football team making the state championship game.
“We have to have a few bench players,” Curtis coach Mike Krajcer said. “We’re down to six people basically who play. Once we get our full crew out there I think we’ll be ready. We have a few more guys coming from football. One’s ineligible until the middle of December. We’ll be fine. We played hard, missed some easy shots but we did okay.”
A relatively high-scoring game didn’t start out that way as Slidell led Curtis 11-10 at the end of the first period.
Curtis pulled out in front in the second quarter, using a 10-2 run and the shooting of Stagni to go ahead 20-13 early. Slidell refused to quit, however, getting 3-pointers from Harris and Bonnaffons as Curtis led 31-30 at halftime.
The third quarter continued to be a slugfest as the two teams refused to bow down and fought for baskets. Curtis kept the lead at 45-44 after three, but that was the last time they’d have it as Slidell pulled ahead and got the win.
“As a first-year head coach we’re asking the guys to do something totally different than what they’re used to doing,” Green said. “To their credit, they’ve been responding. Right now we’re just trying to stick to our identity. We’ve been preaching hard work and intensity and with that we’ll get by.”