Picks made today for fast track and off turf.
Race 1
8: Homefortheweekend: Lone dirt race was good enough to win here
9: Lethal Levy: Showed improvement in past two; post a concern here.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 5-4
Race 2
3: Front Office: Well bred by Into Mischief whose progeny loves this track.
1: Subdued: Takes a big drop in class and gets the rail; should show some speed.
Race 3
2: Carrier Landing: All three career races have been solid; drops down a bit here.
3: Fair Shot: Logical spot for this recent winner; well spotted by trainer Amoss.
Race 4
6: Shakopee Town: Has a couple of good races over this track earlier this year.
4: Seaside Amour: Gets back to dirt; horse has some talent.
Race 5
8: Hyper Piper: The lone MTO/Main Track Only entrant looks strong in this spot.
6: Crimson Feline: In good form; has a dirt track win; shot at a nice price.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 6-3
Race 6
1: Major Ridge: Comes out of a race that produced next out winner; live on rail.
8: Calimambo: Gets some added distance today; could get nice stalking trip here.
Race 7
9: Scary Animal: First out was eventful; was a good group; distance helps this one.
1: Tapital Gains: Off track should be fine for this one; first time starter — Geroux.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 2-4
Race 8
3: Mo Gayle: Highly impressive first out winner: improvement likely today.
2: Free Cover: Cannot ignore his first out win sprinting in November: strong.
Race 9
2: Mighty Manfred: Near winner in last on dirt; looks well positioned here.
6: Net Gain: Will benefit from this going to dirt; takes a class drop here too.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 7-4
Race 10
3: Sparkys Surprise: Hard to predict which one of these will run today; likeliest here.
2: Butta Got Uncs Back: Seem to always pick this one but hasn’t delivered us a win.
Around the Track
On Friday a Chok’s Choice top selection in Race 2 was disqualified for interference in the stretch which, according to the panel of 3 racing stewards, cost a horse a finish position. While I disagreed with the call, it is after all, a judgment call by the experienced racing judges. But, why can’t the stewards immediately make their ruling and reason for disqualification public? A simple written statement would suffice. As fans, we are accustomed to receiving explanations for rulings in football, basketball and other sports. In my opinion, there is no reason why racing fans shouldn’t receive an immediate post-race explanation of the rulings that affect the order of finish and our pocketbooks.
Best Bet
Our best bet today will be in Race 8 — Mo Gayle. Impressed with this one’s win first out and some improvement is likely today. Good luck and may they all come home safely.