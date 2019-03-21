Picks made Friday for FAST track and ON turf.
Race 1
5: Malpais: One of two Sharp’s in here and looks like the one who prefers the dirt.
3: West Texas: Bernie Flint trainee and he has been on fire with his charges lately.
Race 2
6: Backstage Star: Nice run in last; has James Graham back to ride; looks logical in here.
4: Compromising: Second off the layoff here so should show some improvement today.
Race 3
4: Raising the Ante: Has been running against better; got into a spot of trouble in last.
3: Lagniappe: Homebred out of the Stall barn from Natty Boh; won over this track earlier.
Race 4
4: Point the Way: First off the claim; has run against some nice ones; could upset today.
2: Icy Willie: Could be the early pace leader and tough to run down in the lane.
Race 5
6: About our Time: The Flints have been winning as trainers and this one gets back to turf.
4: Midnight Blue Note: Will be closing late shipping in for a trainer based at Oaklawn.
Race 6
9: Brahams Regal Gal: Looks like this one will be tough in here at a very short price.
2: Emilys Pegasus: Has to improve but could show a little and score at a big price here.
Race 7
5: Behold the Queen: Gets to try the turf again and that is where this one belongs.
9: Myotosis Mystique: This one can run well on turf: ridden by hot jock Saez.
Race 8
4: Big Boy Dave Rex: Trainer has been running a few live ones last few days from Delta.
2: Maga Man: Races going long seem be his best efforts so expect a good effort here.
Race 9
12: Tupelo Hon: The drop down to sellers is the right move and should help today.
7: Bee Bit: Another one dropping down to the selling level; fits off the drop in class.
Race 10
9: Ballerina Boogie: Nice first out run; tough loss; the one to beat here.
6: Deal Fever: takes a drop which looks like a move to get a win for Sharp.
Around the Track
Big day of racing tomorrow as the Fair Grounds Oaks and the Louisiana Derby headline a terrific 13-race card. Serengeti Express looks very strong in the Oaks while War of Will goes forward as the strong favorite in the Derby looking for the sweep of the trio of Fair Grounds 3 year old stakes races. The last time that was done it was International Star who accomplished the feat. We will be looking for a long shot to upset the Derby and leaning on either of Steve Asmussen’s charges; Limonite and Bankit. Both of these look to make big improvements on Saturday.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 7; Behold the Queen. Back to the turf today could simply be the key to getting this one in the winner’s circle.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.