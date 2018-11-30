Picks made Saturday for a fast track and off turf
Race 1
1: Star Performer: Certainly looks like the one to beat from the rail
7: Fuhr A Slam: Winner of two of his last three; should get the lead from outside.
Race 2
4: Ricky Dale: Coming in off a win; trainer is good off a short layoff.
7: Holy Sunrise: Big win first time out; faced tougher in last; trainer is on fire so far.
Race 3
5: Zena Rules: Good record on the dirt; check to see if this race stays on the turf.
1: Weneedtotalk: In a new barn today and draws the rail with a bit of speed.
ON TURF selections: 4-3
Race 4
2: Speedacious: Was touted as a good one first out; ran awful; now in new barn.
7: Starlet Scarlett: Good run first out; beat 8 others; fits nicely with this group.
Race 5
2: Clouded Judgement: Nice win in Maryland last out; dirt is preferred surface.
4: Wile E Payote: Tries dirt for first time; should like the surface.
ON TURF selections: 6-1
Race 6
7: Sucre: A sweet run first out but couldn’t quite catch the winner; repeat effort wins this.
6: D’Wildcat Indian: First-time starter is bred for some serious speed; workouts are good.
Race 7
11: Hardcore Folklore: Takes a drop in class for this; dirt should be no issue for this one.
6: Cowboys Dream: Getting the class relief needed; has shown some early zip.
ON TURF SELECTIONS: 11-12
Race 8
7: Shining Knight: Likely favorite but likely winner coming off a solid second-place finish.
1: Loopalu: Showed early zip; now draws the rail; faced a solid group last out.
Race 9
8: Deer Valley: Has the speed to get first run on the early leaders and go on for the win
12: Justa Lady: Horse runs well off a layoff and is 10-17 win/place on turf
OFF TURF selections 4-5
Race 10
7: El Tristan: Going from a short race to a longer race so should be prominent early.
11: Delta Eighty Eight: Has a race over the track this meet and a solid showing to boot.
Around the Track
There is rain in the forecast for Friday night and early Saturday so please make a note of our “off” turf selections. The feature stakes race, the Richie Scherer Memorial, could be run on the turf and that race has been handicapped as such. Great to see top national outfit Glen Hill Farm have a runner in the stakes race today with Deer Valley. Let’s hope the race stays on turf for the stakes horses.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet will be in Race 7 Shining Knight who ran very well first out and any sort of improvement would make this one very difficult to beat today.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.