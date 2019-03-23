Chester Thomas came bounding down the stands and through the crowd, yelling at the top of his lungs.
He had good reason. Thomas owns By My Standards, a 22-1 long shot who won the $1 million Louisiana Derby on Saturday at the Fair Grounds.
In a stunning development, War of Will, who went off as the overwhelming 4-5 favorite, finished ninth among 11 colts in a lackluster performance.
Perhaps just as stunning, By My Standards had won his first race on Feb. 16, the day of the Risen Star Stakes, in a maiden special weight race at the Fair Grounds.
The victory gave By My Standards 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, putting him America's premier race on May 4 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“Louisville's probably not ready (for him),” Thomas said. “But they'll be all right. This is just a really big deal.”
Trainer Bret Calhoun said he made the decision to put By My Standards in the Louisiana Derby based on his win and how he'd been doing in morning preps at the Fair Grounds, especially the past month.
“His breezes in the morning were unbelievable, and none of them were intentional,” Calhoun said. “He just turned into a different horse. It gives you a lot of confidence beating a good horse like that.”
War of Will, who broke from the sixth spot right next to By My Standards, had won his past three races, including the Fair Grounds' first two prep races for top 3-year-olds on the road to the Kentucky Derby. He'd won the Risen Star so impressively that trainer Mark Casse, a finalist for the Hall of Fame, was giddy over the colt's future, most notably his prospects for the Kentucky Derby.
Casse said he wasn't sure what happened to War of Will, who came into the race atop the Derby qualifying leader board with 60 points. War of Will never was in contention from the gate to the far turn. He then tried to make a move with Tyler Gaffalione aboard. However, War of Will appeared to get boxed in.
Casse, however, shook his head.
“I don't think that had a whole lot to do with it,” he said. “I really don't know. I think (Gaffalione) got him a little out of his element when that happened. He kind of lost his rear end (footing).
"It scared me because I thought he'd gotten hurt, but he's fine.”
Casse later said War of Will possibly strained a muscle in his hind quarter and will be re-evaluated Sunday.
It was the 100th career victory for jockey Gabriel Saez.
“It feels great to do it in this race,” Saez said. “It was the break. It put me in a good position (third). And, I said, 'Well, I'm just going to sit here and wait.' Then, it opened up tremendously on the rail for me (at the top of the stretch), and I said 'Nice time to go.' He got the job done.”