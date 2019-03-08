Race 1
4: Emery’s Dream: Has raced into to shape; will get a good trip off leaders.
5: Andthebandplayedon: Looks to get a lead here and be very tough to run down.
Race 2
2: No Plans: Will likely go to the front here under leading rider Graham.
5: Hideaway Hero: New to the barn of Faucheux who is winning at a 34 percent clip this meet.
Race 3
1: Betwithbothhands: A bit of a price here, but should improve his dirt numbers today.
4: Way Too Wicked: Should be better with a start under his belt; ran OK in first start.
Race 4
4: Nana’s Joy: Has been a reliable in the money horse past few starts; finds easier today.
5: Blondie Lox Babe: Has won two in a row and last was a strong rally; nice price here.
Race 5
7: Big Handsome: Can see this one rolling down the stretch to nail the early leaders late.
5: Savage Battle: Horse is in great form and might get overlooked at the windows today.
Race 6
5: D Two: Nothing fancy here picking horse who ran second last out at same condition.
4: Sertoman: Longs hot showed some competitiveness race in last making the lead; drops a bit.
Race 7
7: King of Candy: Had no shot in last running on the inside; third-place horse won Tuesday.
6: Alittlevodka: Ran against same group as top choice; live at a big price today.
Race 8
8: Twist Off: Trainer has been good past few weeks and this one fits nicely in here.
1: Homeforthweekend: Rail draw; last dirt race was very good; throw out the last.
Race 9: Allen Black Cat LaCombe Memorial
2: Mandy Blue: Lone turf try was special effort; back to the green and mows ’em down.
6: Beautiful Ballad: Won two in a row; will be coming late under Beschizza.
Race 10
3: Lookingforroses: Owned and trained by Faucheux: looks to be the one to beat today.
1: Release the Beast: Most likely closing late; certainly a player against these.
Around the Track
Today’s featured stakes race is the Allen “Black Cat” LaCombe Memorial in Race 9 named after one of the true, original characters of New Orleans. Lacombe wore many hats during a life lived to the fullest which included a run for governor in 1959. A stint as the publicist for the Fair Grounds cemented LaCombe’s love of the track and its own collection of characters, none of whom were as colorful as LaCombe. When he died in 1989, the hearse carrying him to his final resting place made a circuit around the Gentilly oval one final time while the call to post was played for The Cat.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet will be in Race 8: Twist Off. Should be able to work out a nice trip against these today.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.