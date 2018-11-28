Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
Picks made today for FAST track and on turf
Race 1
3. From Now On: Hoping Chantal can get this one involved early in the pace.
7. Perrin the Piratea: Beschizza rides right back after dull performance as fav.
Race 2
5. Fame Feather: Back on turf and reunited with Doyle — big chance in here.
7. Sacred Storm: Bravo rides here for Howard — interesting choice.
Race 3
3. Captain Tyree: Thinking the pace is hot enough here to set up his late run.
7. Jericho: Will likely have the lead when they turn for home — could go on.
Race 4
1 or 1a. Moon Colony/Blockbuster: Either of these are horses to beat in here.
2. Landofthepharaohs: Tough trip in last — is better than the trip he got — price play.
Race 5
5. Dance Caller: Loves this track and got the perfect tune up in his prep at Delta.
6. Piranha Tough: Comes right back with Doyle riding again — good setup here.
Race 6
1. Winter Sunset: Well bred will come in under radar here at a nice price for Catalano.
9. Le Moine: Showed good interest and effort first out in tough field — price play.
Race 7
4. Last Bad Habi: Looked like he needed his last — will be fitter for this effort.
6. Point Hope: Fits in here — needs to be involved early to get a chance for his run.
Race 8
9. Limare: Edge here due to fact this one is likely to show speed against this group.
6. Room to Finish: New to the Catalano barn working well for first effort for new barn.
Race 9
12. Yonadixie: Off a layoff but owns a couple wins over track — flying late.
5. Fist Full: Has the speed to get to front against a suspect group.
Around the track
The Chok’s Choices had a very good opening four days due in large part to the quantity of quality races carded over the “traditional” opening weekend. A star performance was turned in by Wynn Time while winning the Thanksgiving Day Handicap over Proforma — an ice-cold Chok’s Choice exacta. Hopefully Wynn Time will stay healthy and if so, I believe he will develop into one of the top sprinters in the country next year. Our Chok’s Choices recap for the week is here:
36-10-5-5 = 28 percent — win/55 percent; In the Money/1.04 return or ROI.
For Chok’s second choices or “the unders”: 35-8-8-2= 23 percent — win/51 percent; In the Money/1.00 Return or ROI.
Best bet
Our best bet today will be in Race 4 with either the 1 or 1a from the Mark Casse barn. Either Moon Colony or Blockbuster look like a solid bankroll padding selection.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.