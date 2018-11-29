Picks made Friday for a fast track and on turf.
Race 1
8: Roger Brown: Trainer Lee Thomas good during holiday time, according to Brisnet.
5: Anytime Anyplace: New barn loves the turf will be winging on front end
OFF TURF - 12-11
Race 2
2: Driven by History: May not have liked the sloppy track in first run for new barn
6: Concord Fast: Trainer Hartman off to a good start and is good off layoff
Race 3
4: Bold Zarb: Hodges another good “holiday” time trainer and this one fits nicely; price play.
1: Crocodile Jacques: Showed speed in good 7f prep race – draws cozy rail
Race 4
1: Fist of Rage: Nice middle move in last; needs to get a good break from rail today
3: Wicked Indeed: Regally bred Tapit for powerful Winchell/Asmussen; horse to beat
Race 5
4: Savvy Ally: Hoping for a Hugh Robertson Daily Double; good first out drops down.
3: Breezing Bye: Has to be better than initial effort with a slow start out the gate.
Race 6
3: Proud Money: Will get the lead and will be all out to hold off the closers.
4: Fiftyshadesofnay: The likely horse to inherit the lead; tough race to pick a winner.
Race 7
5: D’Dawson: Looks like a very likely winner at a very likely short price.
3: Charlie de Hustle: The mile race in last sets him up to be a closer in this heat.
Race 8
2: Mr Haney: Big win in last could come right back to beat these non-winners of two.
1: Netala: A Ghostzapper out of an AP Indy mare running for 5K — don’t see that everyday
Race 9
4: Top Ten Duchess: Showed interest on the drop and layoff; improves today for a win.
6: Haleys Court: Hhard to promote a horse beaten 38 lengths two weeks ago; has a shot.
Around the Track
The jockeys are starting to get into town for the meet and this is shaping up as a very strong and competitive jockey colony. Corey Lanerie, one of the leading riders at Churchill Downs, gets on a few Friday. Miguel Mena, who was among the leaders here last year before an injury is riding well for some live trainers. And, Florent Geroux is back to get his title back from last year’s leader Shaun Bridgmohan.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet will be in Race 2 Driven by History who I’m hoping just didn’t like the sloppy track he found last time out. If the track is sloppy, this bet is off.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.