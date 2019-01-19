Needs Supervision had won her previous two races coming into Saturday's Silverbulletday Stakes at the Fair Grounds.
However, with both of those wins coming in 1-mile races, Needs Supervision still appeared to be just a little bit unproven, particularly in a field that included Liora, which was coming off a victory in the Golden Rod Stakes.
Needs Supervision did more than show she could more than compete at a mile and 70 yards; she powered down the stretch to win the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes.
“I was confident in her going two turns with no problem,” trainer Jeremiah O'Dwyer said in his Irish accent. “That's just the type of filly she is. From Day 1, I always knew she wanted to go further, but obviously, you're always speculating if she is good enough.”
Needs Supervision earned 10 points toward qualifying for the May 3 Kentucky Oaks for top 3-year-old fillies. Her next race could be the Rachel Alexandra Stakes at the Fair Grounds on Feb. 16.
O'Dwyer said Needs Supervision proved she could run with top fillies and also showed she can handle any surface. She was coming off a big win on an off track at Churchill Downs, and the Fair Grounds track, although in good shape by race time, had been pelted by rain earlier.
Needs Supervision won by three-quarters of a length over Steve Asmussen-trained Eres Tu. Grandaria was another quarter-length back in third.
“I more or less stayed out of her way,” Rocco said. “She's a nice filly; she's got a big long stride, she's got high cruising speed.
“She stumbled leaving the gate, so I was a little worried. But right away, she picked herself up and put herself right where we needed to be.”
First Premio wins Bradley
First Premio was so ill after racing in June that trainer Mark Casse said he was afraid for the horse.
“He just had a temperature that we couldn't get rid of,” Casse said.
“So we just kept him out, and it paid off (Saturday)."
Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., First Premio won the $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley Handicap by 3¼ lengths over Sir Dudley Digges, with pre-race favorite Great Wide Open third, a neck behind second place.
The race, on the the turf, was for horses 4 years and older.
“He beat Great Wide Open back in the spring at Churchill,” Hernandez said. “He hadn't run in a long time, but he had a good trip. They went fast in front us of, but I just let him cruise along.”
Harlan Punch takes Louisiana Stakes
Harlan Punch settled into a stalker role from the first turn and held it until moving past Snapper Sinclair in the mid-stretch in winning the $75,000 Louisiana Stakes for 4-year-olds and up on the main track.
It was the third win of the day for jockey Florent Geroux.
Harlan Punch has only been with trainer Brad Cox for three months.
“We raced him a couple of times at Churchill, and he ran very well at Remington, but we were very disappointed he didn't win,” Cox said. “We shipped him to Oaklawn with some ambitions for some stakes there. He was doing so well, we really didn't want to waste any more time with him training.
“We shipped him here three nights ago, and he seemed to take well to this track.”