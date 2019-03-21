Last year, Chocolate Martini had a surprisingly strong performance in giving trainer Tom Amoss his first Fair Grounds Oaks victory and a trip to the prestigious Kentucky Oaks in May.
It appears it won't take an upset this year. Amoss, a New Orleanian, has the top filly in the field for Saturday's $400,000, Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks for top 3-year-old fillies. It is the second feature race behind the $1 million Louisiana Derby.
Serengetti Empress is an impressive 6-5 early favorite. The closest to her in odds at 5-1 is Liora, trained by New Orleanian Wayne Catalano.
Serengetti Empress, who won the $200,000, Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra Stakes on Feb. 16 by 4½ lengths, was impressive as a 2-year-old when she won the Grade 2 Pochahontas Stakes at Churchill Downs in September.
“She's a bigger, stronger, better version of what she was as a 2-year-old,” Amoss said. “The comment made by railbirds at the Fair Grounds as she left the paddock and after (the Rachel Alexandra) was that one look at her, and you knew she was going to win the race. She does have that look. She's an impressive looking filly.”
The Fair Grounds Oaks winner receives 100 qualifying points toward a spot in the Kentucky Oaks on May 3, with 40 going to second place, 20 to third and 10 to fourth. Serengetti Empress sits atop the leaderboard with 60 points after getting 50 for her Rachel Alexandra triumph.
After the Pocahontas win, Serengetti Empress had a setback of sorts that raised some questions going forward. She was seventh in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies in November at Churchill, obviously against many of the nation's top 2-year-olds.
Amoss, however, said he wasn't concerned. Serengetti Empress has raced every month since July.
“Part of what we did was let Mother Nature do her thing,” Amoss said. “So, we gave her a little time off, and she went to Goldmark Farm in Ocala (Florida) to enjoy a little sunshine and paddock rest. The plan was always to bring her back for the Rachel Alexandra. We were hoping she would be successful with the goal being not only the Fair Grounds Oaks but hopefully a start in the Kentucky Oaks.”
Liora began the 3-year-old campaign by being a 5-2 favorite in the Grade 3 Silverbulletday Stakes at the Fair Grounds after winning the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes at Churchill on Nov. 24. However, Liora was a surprising fourth in the Silverbulletday. She was a distant second in the Rachel Alexandra.
However, Catalano, who won the 2017 Fair Grounds Oaks with Farrell, said Liora's workouts leading up to the Fair Grounds Oaks have been encouraging. Liora, a daughter of Candy Ride and once thought of as a sure Kentucky Oaks contender, is seventh in qualifying with 31 points.
The Fair Grounds Oaks also will have the third- and fourth-place finishers in the Rachel Alexandra. Eres Tu, trained by the noted Steve Asmussen and who finished third in the Rachel Alexandra, is the 6-1 early third favorite. Street Band, who was fourth, is next at 8-1 along with Sweet Diane and Slewgoodtobetrue in the eight-filly field.
Sweet Diane, trained by Michael Stidham, has just four career starts. Her lone victory was in a maiden special weight race at Penn National on Sept. 8. She is coming off a third place in the Sun Coast Stakes at Tampa on Feb. 9 after finishing second in the Hut Hut Stakes at Gulfstream on Dec. 8.
Serengetti Empress, who likes to set the pace, won the Rachel Alexandra by leading from gate to finishing wire. With much of the same field returning and with no eye-popping new competitor entered, much of the same strategy can be expected.
“I was blessed to win it last year for the first time, and it was such a thrill,” Amoss said. “We haven't looked beyond this race, but we definitely want to run in the Kentucky Oaks, if we show we have the kind of horse that deserves to be there.”