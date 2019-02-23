Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
3: Pugilist: Back at the right level and hopefully will get to run on turf today.
6: Made for Mischief: Another one who is hoping for some dry weather to run on grass.
IF RUN ON MAIN DIRT TRACK Selections: 1-3
Race 2
2: Tortuga Rio: Has run well off extended layoffs before; dropping into a weak group.
3: Andthebandplayedon: Another one dropping down to find some easier foes.
Race 3
7: Zenucci: Positive trainer and rider change here; should get a great trip with Beschizza.
2: Zippy: Won’t mind the moisture in the track: more is better; fits with top jock Geroux.
Race 4
7: Big Blue Magic: Likely wants the dirt as past few have been good; reclaim by Cox
3: Havinfunyet: Wants turf for sure; streak of four in a row broken in last but solid.
IF RUN ON MAIN DIRT TRACK Selections: 7-10
Race 5
5: Alizee: Gets back to dirt and second off claim of Amoss is a great betting angle.
3: Morning Molly: Stretching out; didn’t run poorly first out; improvement expected.
Race 6
7: Paternal Pride: Ships in from Houston; will be fitter after a layoff; Asmussen trained.
6: Brerry: Turf starts are kind of hidden in form: fits nicely here with good middle move.
IF RUN ON MAIN DIRT TRACK Selections: 10-1
Race 7
7: Closing Up: Two good races to open up career now goes long on dirt; fits here.
6: Nomorequestions: Just fits on number power and gets a bit of weight break too.
Race 8
11: Limnery: Form is a bit dirty because of two starts on dirt but if on turf strong here.
9: Alltheway to Cairo: Firster for Casse draws the Biscuit to ride; works look solid
IF RUN ON MAIN DIRT TRACK Selections: 5-9
Race 9
7: Grand Argument: Should be close up to the lead and inherit it at top of stretch for the win.
5: Absolute Neworleans: Drops after a bit of a layoff; a concern; but towers on figures.
Around the Track
Trainer Joe Sharp has been very active acquiring new horses via the claiming box over the past few weeks. These moves signal Sharp is going to take a big run at trying to win the leading trainer’s title over Brad Cox. Sharp knows he must have horses to run and win over the final month of the meet to get to the top and his barn is now full of new acquisitions ready to run and win. Heading into Saturday’s card Sharp, had led Cox 33-32.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 2: Tortuga Rio. Not a lot to choose from today but this one offers some value if he runs his race.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.