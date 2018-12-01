Picks made Sunday for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
3: Starfish Point: Could clear the field early and be hard to run down in stretch.
4: Memory Magic: Shrewd owner/trainer combo drop this one down in class.
Race 2
5: B’s Ten: Has a win over track already and should sit right behind early speed.
8: Ourgoldshalaylee: Breaks from outside and will try to clear the field for the early lead.
Race 3
3: Cherry Twist: May have needed last after a layoff; will be fitter for today’s try.
6: Paper Doll: Good effort in last sets this one up for a big chance.
Race 4
7: Piocho: Has a bit more early zip than the past performances might show; pace factor.
6: Fra Mauro: Has had lead in a turf race; shortens up in distance from previous tries.
Race 5
2 – Saint William: Trainer has good win percentage when dropping down in maiden class.
6: Striking Star: First-time starter has some workouts that signal a bit of talent.
Race 6
7: Divine Sky: Tough race to pick; going for some value on a first-time starter for Walsh.
3: Just in the Moment: Showed nothing first out; drops down in class & goes to grass.
Race 7
8: Bar Ryder: Two good efforts in Chicago that if repeated will win here.
7: Butta Got Uncs Back: Loves this racetrack; goes first out for trainer Pish.
Race 8
4: Soul Planet: Added blinkers in last; went to front; could repeat same style today.
8: Sunset Wish: Regally bred tries turf for the first time for powerful jock/trainer combo.
Race 9
1: Personal Conflict: Perfectly drawn for this one’s early speed; should lead a long way.
3: Iron Grip: Tracked leader all the way around last out; needs to improve to win.
Around the Track
Godolphin Stable has had a few horses go through the entry box and run during the first few weeks. This is the stable of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from Dubai. Their horses are usually home-breds meaning they have been born and raised on the Godolphin farm. Today’s entrant, Sunset Wish, in the eighth is out of a mare raced by Godolphin in Europe.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet will be in Race 5 with Saint William. Taking a bit of a price here but trainer is very solid when dropping horses from straight maiden races to claiming.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.