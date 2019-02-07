Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
6: Foreign Connection: First-timer seems well spotted for Sharp and Beschizza.
4: Say Yes Again: Will have the lead; question is will she be able to hang on to it.
Race 2
7: Family Ties: Made a nice rally first out after dropping back on the turn; learning.
5: Close to Me: Working well; momma won first out; filly is bred for turf.
Race 3
1: Wind Zee: Goes outside to inside and will be able to save ground making one run.
7: Top Ten Duchess: Seems to be the speed in here: might get easy lone lead.
Race 4
4: Ninety One Assault: Horse has been rained off turf too many time to count lately.
5: Shakes Creek: Very nice maiden win last summer on turf: Cox trained so respect.
Race 5
3: Tasting the Stars: Impressive first out win; working well since the victory; sharp.
1: Drinking Dixie: Freshened a bit for Amoss and GMB; deserves another shot here.
Race 6
9: Power Song: Likely to have the lead; goes back to longer distance; won over course.
11: Compangno: Claim for Morley; moved to lead like a winner in last: tired; tighter.
Race 7
4: Grandezza: Good race in last on the stretchout; improves today to get the win;
3: Temperit: Million dollar purchase by Tapit; working very well; could be any kind.
Race 8
4: La Sola Ranger: Trainer Casse having a good meet; this one works well off layoff;
6: Queen of Connaught: Willing to give this one a shot at big price catching fast turf.
Race 9
5: Iron Grip: Cutting back in distance might the change this one needs to win.
1: General Basil Duke: Coming right back after a win: trying a bit tougher class here.
Around the Track
I’m playing in the National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas this week along with several other Louisianans. Wishing them best of luck in their quest to win the title and the $ 800,000 check that goes along with the Eclipse Award for best horseplayer. Jockey Colby Hernandez got victory number 2000 last week at the Fair Grounds. Colby currently is in third in the jockey race with 36 wins and he trails James Graham and Adam Beschizza who have 47 and 44 wins respectively.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 4 — Ninety One Assault. This horse has been rained off turf too many times to count this meet hopefully today get to go on the green.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.