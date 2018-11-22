Coming into the turn of the 94th running of the Thanksgiving Handicap, Wynn Time, trained by Hugh Robertson, was well off the pace.
Then came the home stretch in the six-furlong race.
Wynn Time, with jockey Marcello Pedroza aboard, made a strong move on the outside, just right of the middle of the track, and powered past his rivals on the way to victory Thursday at the Fair Grounds.
“He was in about fourth or fifth place” in the field of eight horses age 3 years old and upward, Robertson said. “He likes to lay just off the pace. This was the farthest he's ever been back, but they were going really fast out in front.
“But then he was clear down the lane. That's where he wants to be.”
It was the first stakes win for Wynn Time, a 4-year-old gelding who was among the youngest horses in the Thanksgiving Handicap.
“It's his first stakes win, but he has been a very consistent horse,” Robertson said.
Wynn Time entered as the 7-2 third favorite behind C Z Rocket, 5-2, and Switzerland, 3-1.
Porforma, at 10-1, finished second, with Switzerland third and Colonelsdarktemper, who broke from the No. 1 gate, fourth.
Chublicious, at 8-1, was fifth. Ron Faucheux, trainer of Chublicious, had warned about Wynn Time coming into the race.
Chublicious broke well from the No. 8 gate and was the early leader, with Switzerland second and Wynn Time third through the first quarter. Switzerland eased ahead of Chublicious in the turn, with Proforma third and Colonelsdarktemper fourth.
A little past the top of the stretch, Wynn Time made his move.
“When he needed to get outside, he got outside,” Robertson said. “It was a perfect trip.”
It also was Wynn Time's fourth win in six races, although the first three were in optional claiming or allowance races, the last coming at the Fair Grounds on Feb. 10. After that, he finished second in the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn in March, then third in the Grade 3 Count Fleet Sprint in April, also at Oaklawn.
Wynn Time hadn't raced since then. Robertson said he didn't have an injury, not even a minor one. He wanted Wynn Time to gain weight and get stronger.
“We ran him twice at Hot Springs (Oaklawn), and that track is tough on horses,” he said. “Whitmore beat him both times; (Wynn Time) ran second (and third). We just decided he needed time off.
“He'd been training OK (at the Fair Grounds). I was a little worried about the layoff, but good horses overcome it. He loves this track.”
It was Wynn Time's second consecutive win at the Fair Grounds. Robertson his next race will be there, too.
“We'll probably run him next in the (Duncan F.) Kenner (Stakes)” for 4-year-olds and upward on Jan. 19 on Road to the Derby Kickoff Day, he said.