RACE 1
8. Ticketformichelle: Trainer is good with first timers going long. Not much to beat here.
2. Top Ten Duchess: Has run in the money in past two races so clearly fits the class level.
RACE 2
8. Soaring Now: Had tough trip in last race, is improving.
1. R Cacha Na: Won off the turf convincingly in last outing for Amoss and owners.
RACE 3
2. Pugilist: didn’t handle the dirt in last but Bravo stays legged up today: a positive.
4. Corluna: drops to previous winning level – might be a nice price in here – can win.
If moved to main track, off-turf selections are 5-6.
RACE 4
2. Fiduciary Values: Claimed in last outing. so in new barn. Has speed to sit back and pounce
4. Fashions Touch: Could get to the front of other speedsters and hang on for win.
RACE 5
8. War Treaty: Moves to the Asmussen barn and takes a big drop in class for this.
2. Two Emmys: First time blinkers, first Lasix and dropping down — definitely live.
If moved to main track, off-turf selections are 1-16.
RACE 6
3. Alizee: Was bet first outing — ran OK working well in the morning. Trainer is hot.
4. Champagne Tale: Trainer takes his time with horses this is 3rd start — should fire.
RACE 7
6. Believe in Me: Should move up a bit on the turf. Homebred was game in last effort.
4. Artistic Quality: Was left with too much to do in last. Stays closer today — reels ’em in.
If moved to main track, off-turf selections are 5-6.
RACE 8
2. Free Cover: Stretches out today but sprint race was extra good. Will be live at price.
5. Cosmic Code: Took awhile to get going in last race but blew them away late.
RACE 9
1A. Mo Speed: Big first win over a tough group: should repeat today, has some talent.
7. Ian Glass: Gutsy win in last dueling with rivals the entire trip. Improves today.
If moved to main track, off-turf selections are 12-11.
RACE 10
3. Whathadhappenwuz: Should get the win today with a big edge in pace to lead them home.
2. Weidenbachers Gent: Shortens up today, so must get a good early position for late run.
Around the Track
A big of racing is on tap Saturday with the Super Santa Saturday Stakes card on tap as well as a handicapping tournament offering cash prizes and seats to the National Handicapper’s Championship. This is a strong Friday card with several 2 year olds about to turn 3 showcasing their talents. Races 7 and 8 feature some talented horses who could develop into top-notch stakes horses next year.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet Friday will be in Race 9 — Mo Speed. His maiden win in Canada was very good and a repeat should put him in the winner’s circle today — turf only though.
Good luck, and may they all come home safely.