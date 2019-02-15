Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
11: Richie Gary: Nice visually impressive move in only start; freshened for this.
1: Outamine: Momma was a gamer; draws the rail but has been working well.
Race 2
4: Chaos Theory: Comes in on the raise in class but last was a powerful late move to win.
3: Adonis Creed: The cut back seems to be the best move here; strong connections.
Race 3
3: Proschema: Barn has heated up a bit; this one ran better than looked in last; longshot.
7: New Frontier: Second start for well-bred Stonestreet horse; trainer good with these.
Race 4
9: Promise of Spring: Horse had nowhere to run during the real running; might be price.
1: Mitchell Road: Outran the bias last out at Gulf; horse has real talent; rateable.
Race 5
6: Bangle Gal: Momma won first out; trainer solid with these: working well; price.
9: Yes It’s Ginger: Nice first out; should show improvement today; top connections.
Race 6
10: Twelfth Labour: Momma was a monster on turf; this one gets to turf today.
3: Dynamic Force: Comes out of tough race in Canada; working well for Casse.
Race 7
2: Awesome Wok N Roll: Another one from Canada; ran well last out; top jockey.
8: Miltontown: Willing to give this one another shot for GMB and Stewart at big price.
Race 8
5: Kittens Boy: Horse was too good on turf before last non-effort; big price; big chance.
4: Don’task Don’ttell: Throw out last dirt effort; worked well since; another big price.
14: Carrick: Attracts The Biscuit for the ride; has to work out trip from far outside
Race 9
2: Harlan Punch: Displayed grit in last win over this track; one to beat today.
3: Krewe Chief: Off a layoff for Maker: has a chance to take ’em wire to wire here.
Race 10
9: Synchrony: Three for three over this course; comes back in great shape to win.
8: Markitoff: Weird trip in last in Houston; may have needed fitness; sharper here.
Race 11
7: Bell’s the One: Highly impressed with this one’s last; stretched out today; top filly.
3: Serengeti Empress: Clearly the one to catch if they can; hoping Graham sends hard.
Race 12
15: Gun It: Hoping he draws in; still believe he has real talent; need a good trip.
10: Limonite: Has been keeping top company and running well; working well for this.
9: Country House: Will be nowhere near the 20-1 line but looked impressive in last.
Around the Track
A great card today featuring possible stars of the future and some heavyweights from the past year. The Risen Star attracts top jockeys and trainers from across the country. The Risen Star is wide open and almost any horse has a shot to win. The Rachel Alexandra features a horse I believe will stamp herself as one of the favorites for the Kentucky Oaks and that horse is Bell’s the One. Should love the stretch out in distance. Good Luck to all today.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 11: Bell’s the One. Was highly impressive in her last race and looks to have serious talent.
Good luck and may they all come back safely.