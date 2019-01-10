Picks made Friday for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
3: Guilty Kitty: Horse has a couple of sparkling works out of the gate; should be sharp.
2: Whatafind: Changes surfaces and drops down in class for third start of career.
Race 2
6: Pugilist: Has been rained off turf past two starts but gets back to grass today.
9: Aubrey: Another victim of rain past two; getting chance to run on best surface.
Race 3
8: Whathadhappenedwuz: Goes back to the mile distance and should show speed.
7: El Tristan: New barn today; has the speed to lead these all the way to the wire.
Race 4
5: Corruze: Draws Jersey Joe Bravo for the ride; has beaten main rival already.
8: Echo Alpha Six: Two starts and two good efforts; goes to turf now; should handle.
Race 5
1: Delachaise: Second time with blinkers and trainer is winning at a high percentage.
3: Singita Dreams: Longer shot play here; drops to much easier company today.
Race 6
5: Princesschope: Leading trainer sends out tough-luck loser in last; Bravo a plus.
6: Holly Go Lightly: Cannot ignore the big win in last; layoff a slight concern.
Race 7
2: Yabba Dabba Dude: Could get the lead here from the inside and go on with it.
1/1A: Defender/Equivocal: Either of the Asmussen entrants on the outside look tough.
Race 8
10: It’s Fate: Might have needed the last to get fit for today’s run; solid efforts.
5: Mobridge: Trainer in a bit of a slump, but this one can help break him out for a win.
Race 9
8: Southern Swag: Got a good education in first race; improves a lot today for win.
9: Tiz Neyney and Rad: Good efforts first two starts; finds a bit easier competition.
Around the Track
The race for leading jockey is still tight at the top. James Graham leads Adam Beschizza by two wins (32-30) going into Thursday’s card. In the trainer’s race, Brad Cox and Joe Sharp continue their ding-dong battle for the lead with Cox holding a narrow 19-18 edge going into Thursday’s card.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet is Race 4 — Corruze. I think this one has real talent on the turf and will show it today.
Good Luck and may they all come home safely.