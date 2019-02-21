Picks made today for off track and off turf.
Race 1
4: Tashkent: Beschizza for Vaschenko and they are 1 for 1 this meet: likely choice.
1: Two Mile Creek: Goes turf to dirt and demonstrated a small middle move in last.
Race 2
12: Lewys Vaporizer: New addition to the Amoss barn: not running for a tag: dirt helps
7: Taste for Talent: Cuts back here for Broberg; might be the right choice here IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 2-8
Race 3
7: Khaleesis Gift: Could be rounding back into form and the stretch out helps today.
8: Casual Cool: Fits with this group which does not present as a strong field of horses.
Race 4
8: Emily Jo: Second to a nice horse in last now new to the Stall barn which is a plus.
4: Irish Hustle: Stretching out to a two turn race; trainer is heating up a bit too
ON TURF Selections: 8-4
Race 5
5: Hawn: First-time starter for Al Stall; showing confidence running in non sellers.
7: Genies Glory: Home-bred for the West’s debuting for the Sharp barn; live chance.
Race 6
1: Carolyn’s Cactus: Was running well up in La. Downs and owns a win over dirt course here.
10: Warrior’s Kid: New claim for Sharp who is gearing up to go for the trainer’s title.
ON TURF Selections: 1-8
Race 7
1: Bitsey’s Afleet: Has some talent evidenced by winning three of 4; layoff is no concern.
2: Monte Man: Winner of 10 races including 3 of 4 at Fair Grounds; class edge.
Race 8
7: Harv Won’t Tap: Should be OK on dirt; has run well against better recently.
1: Italian Charm: Another claim by Sharp; should be better on dirt than turf
ON TURF Selections: 8-9
Race 9
3: The Rayster: Comes back for a trainer who is very strong with these types of runners.
7: Ambassador House: Geroux sticks with this one who had an eventful last trip.
Around the Track
Our weekly look in on the race for leading jockey shows a tightening of the race to the title happened last week. Adam Beschizza had a big Monday, winning four races on the card and narrowing James Graham’s lead to 56-54. Chantal Sutherland won two races Monday and she is just outside the top 10 with 20 wins while winning at an 11 percent clip booting home some very nice prices. It’s great to see Chantal experiencing a good meet after working to get back in the saddle after the injury here last year.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 7: Bitsey’s Afleet. This one has won three of four races and should be better after the layoff but has to beat Monte Man.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.