Picks made Sunday for off track and off turf.
Race 1
4: Paper Doll: Past two have been good; ran into run away winner in last.
5: Fancy Pants Jen: New to Steve Asmussen barn; expect a bit of improvement.
Race 2
6: Kick N Kiss: Might be OK on dirt; got good education first out; improvement here.
2: Deal Fever: First-timer who is well bred and brings top connections to the show.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 6-2
Race 3
5: Lodi Street: Third off layoff and barn is heating up a bit; should be in it from start.
3: Citali: New claim for Hall of Famer Asmussen; fits nicely here will be short. price.
Race 4
4: Malasong: First-timer well bred and out of the Stall barn; well meant here.
3: Berties Galaxy: Off a claim; moves up; jockey change is another positive factor.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 4-3
Race 5
7: Fat Clemenza: Great name and horse is undefeated so far but coming off a layoff here.
2: Inspector Eddie: Another one who has won twice; the one to beat today.
Race 6
8: Lady of Luxury: Try on dirt was good; should improve enough today to take this down.
5: Coexistence: Cut back in distance might be the best move here: top connections.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 3-5
Race 7
3: Hunker Down: This horse has gotten really good under the shedrow of Faucheux.
4: Twin Farms: Will likely try to take em from the gate to the wire today under Graham.
Race 8
11: Silent Force: Post is not optimal but this one should like the added distance today.
12: Trivista: Strong stable connections.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 9-6
Race 9
5: My Half: Back with friendlies today; her maiden win was good enough to take this.
6: McIlhenny: last two have been improvements and a repeat gets to the winner’s circle
Around the Track
No racing Monday but there will be some Mardi Gras racing on Tuesday with a special card. The weather has played some havoc on our selections but there should be some turf racing and good weather for the Tuesday card. Cards like today handicappers just have to
take what the entries give you meaning taking some shorter prices than usual. The weather looks good for next week so enjoy the Bacchus parade and Lundi Gras.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet Sunday will be in Race 8: Silent Force. Going to try a long shot today to see if we can kick off our Mardi Gras celebration: bet only if on dirt.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.