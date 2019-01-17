Picks made for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
4: Arch’s Lil Nieta: Made a nice run to the lead in last but came up short; fitter today.
8: Wind Zee: Has some speed to use in stretching out but draws outside post.
Race 2
4: Major Ridge: Past two good and shows improvement; will be tough in this spot.
5:Holy Sunrise: Drops down; big blowout win first out; finds some easier company
Race 3
3: Harbor Pilot: A reclaim by recent trainer; fits on turf; has run 4th at the level.
9: King Cake: A name play? Maybe, but this one runs well on the FG turf course.
Race 4
7: Sweetest Appeal: Nice second-place finish in last at a bit lower level but retains Lanerie
2: City Candy: Drops from a tougher group; showed speed in that race; adds to appeal.
Race 5
7: Chocolate Kisses: Big turf races over the summer; last on dirt awful so adds to value.
5: Spider Dance: Beaten by the other Cox trainee but this one needs the turf for best.
Race 6
1A: Because It’s Time: Outside draw but just lost to a next-out winner, so sharp.
2: Butta Got Uncs Bac: Has beaten one of the favorites so certainly fits on class and speed.
Race 7
8: Go to War: Willing to give this one another chance on a turf course instead of dirt.
3: Brilliant Flair: Went to front in first start; might settle a bit more for one run here.
Race 8
3: Drena’s Star: Was very good on dirt here last year; gets back to dirt today for Amoss.
8: Omega Moon: Dirt racing seems to be his thing; in tip-top form for Roussel here.
Race 9
7: Uncle Artie: Rained off turf in last three; gets his preferred surface here; talented.
2: Frankincense: Off a long layoff; draws Geroux; working well and ran against horses.
Race 10
3: Ten Brownies: Should find these easier to lead and thus have more in tank in lane.
8:Greely’s Glacken: Tough post for this distance but not much else to beat in here.
Around the Track
Jockey Jamie Spencer has a few mounts over the next few days here at the Gentilly oval and while a jockey from outside the riding colony would not usually be news, Spencer’s appearance is. Jamie Spencer normally rides in Europe where he is a leading jockey. On occasion Spencer has invaded US stakes races riding top class European horses. Most notably this year Spencer won the Arlington Million on Cape Blanco over the summer. Spencer will have a few mounts on Speaking of jockeys, James Graham and Adam Beschizza are locked in a tight battle for leadership with Graham having a 1-win edge, 34-33, heading into Thursday’s racing card.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 9: Uncle Artie. Turf course could make this one very tough to beat today at a nice price.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.