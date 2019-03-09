Picks made today for off track and off turf.
Race 1
5: Telekinesis: This one ran a bang-up race off a layoff; could improve today and win.
2: Making a Marc: I like this one sprinting, so I’ll stick with him one more time.
Race 2
6: Musical America: Drops to win for owner Grady and trainer Sharp here; tough.
5: Irritator: Owner trainer same for this one and this is a confident entry; live.
Race 3
2: Fredas Smooth Air: Might get a sweet trip sitting right off early pace and inherit lead.
5: Krafts Rate: Didn’t get out the gate like usual in last; another shot here.
Race 4
1: Pinch Assualt: Goes from outside post to inside post after change in barns; strong play.
9: Boston Bob: Throw out the last effort and this one fits nicely at a big price today.
Race 5
8: Ever True: First-timer has terrific works and strong owner-trainer connections.
3: He’s the Souperwon: Gets back on turf after a couple of rain-outs; will like the green.
Race 6
4: Watch Out Justin: First-timer has some nice works and attracts leading rider Graham.
1: Awesome Accent: Another first-timer who draws rail but trainer good with this type.
Race 7
1: Corot: Think the track will favor him much more this time with his early speed.
2: Adonis Creed: Horse to beat on the drop down from stakes company after trouble trip.
Race 8
3: Bitsy’s Other Half: Horse had some legitimate run in first start; improves for the win.
4: Tonight’s Star: will improve today; had a tough trip in last before starting; live price.
Race 9
3: Keepin it Classy: First two on dirt were good; turf and two turns should help this one.
2: Time Flies By: Nothing to knock; dirt might be better but catches weak group today.
Race 10
12: Born to be Wild: Drops back down to claim level; has number power to win at price.
3 Half a Sugar: Stall trainee comes right back off terrible effort: better than the last.
Around the Track
Over the past few race days there have been a couple of spills during the races resulting in some jockey injuries. Shaun Bridgmohan suffered a collarbone injury and Friday, Declan Carroll went down during the running of a race. These jockeys literally put their lives on the line every time they step into those stirrups after a “riders up” call. Next time you get to watch a race in person take notice of their effort and courage as they all are outstanding athletes and deserve our appreciation.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet will be in Race 7: Corot. Going to try a long shot today as this one should catch a track that favors his early speed. Good luck and may they all come home safely.