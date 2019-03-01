Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
8: Salute My Lady: Thinking this one sits right off pace of below choice and takes over.
7: Moonlighting Majic: Has the speed to clear this field and might forget to stop.
Race 2
5: Treys Midnite Moon: Horse is in terrific form right now; shorter race may help here.
6: Cape Rosso: Came back big off a long layoff; a repeat puts him in the mix at a price.
IF RUN ON DIRT Selections: 11-10
Race 3
6: Jus Socks: Nice first out win; should improve and romp home here at short price.
3: Miss Bitters: Horse is clearly a sprinter and she gets to sprint here after a bad effort.
Race 4: Black Gold Handicap
3: Logical Myth: Loved his last; seems to be improving; fits here very well at a price.
4: Ian Glass: Blinkers off might be the trick to return to two year old form; working.
IF RUN ON DIRT Selections: 6-5
Race 5
5: Courtyard: Might be able to control the pace from up front and play catch me if you can.
4: Conative: Going turf to dirt and working very well on the dirt; has a shot at price.
Race 6
11: Grandezza: Sired by Scat Daddy this one should really appreciate move to grass.
2: Amandrea: Clearly the one to beat here off a very good pair of turf starts at Gulfstream.
14: Fides Ratio: This one will improve here: whether it is enough is the question: price
IF RUN ON DIRT Selections: 11-13
Race 7
6: Green Fleet: Think this one is the one to beat here for Cox and Donegal stable.
4: Ruben Hurricane: Should improve off the last effort which was a tough ask first out.
Race 8
3: Afleet Ascent: All turf efforts are outstanding: has been running against nice ones.
2: In the Navy: Gets the Biscuit here and should be able to control early pace up front.
IF RUN ON DIRT Selections: 7-4
Race 9
8: Tin Roof Rusted: Never got a chance to get into the last race against runaway leader.
2: Well’s Gold: Dropping for a win here and top jock Corey Lanerie sticks around.
Around the Track
Saturday’s featured stakes race is named after Black Gold the winner of the 1924 Kentucky Derby which was the 50th running of the Derby. Black Gold began his racing career at the Fair Grounds, winning the Louisiana Derby. After an unsuccessful stud career following his retirement, Black Gold returned to the races at the Fair Grounds where he was tragically injured during a race. Black Gold is buried in the infield of the Fair Grounds next to the great race mare Pan Zareta.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet Saturday will be in Race 4: Logical Myth. Love this one’s progression and should improve enough today to get the win at a price. Good luck and may they all come home safely.