Picks made today for ON track and ON turf.
Race 1
12: War Count: Has been working very well and attracts leading jock Adam Beschizza.
8: Shea’s Day: Should be able to transfer good dirt form over to the turf track.
IF RUN ON DIRT Selections: 8-12
Race 2
1: Handiwork: Gets a cozy rail draw and gets a fast track to run best race.
9: Mosta Flynn: Has a couple of races that can get the win here at a big price.
Race 3
8: Bar Ryder: One turf race was good enough to win; had a tough trip in last.
4: Warrior’s Kid: Claimed into new barns three times recently; retains Beschizza.
IF RUN ON DIRT Selections: 1-4
Race 4
6: Laser Ladee: Another one moving to a new barn; trainer good with new acquisitions.
3: Take Aletter Maria: Giving this one a chance on a fast track; has number power to win.
Race 5
3: Mucho Macho Bets: Been waiting for this one to run back; better trip and track today.
2: Arch Cat: Has the speed to take advantage early and the talent to go all the way on front.
IF RUN ON DIRT Selections: 2-4
Race 6
10: Time Key: Trainer owns this one and is dropping down to get a win it appears.
7: Tencentmartinimary: Another dropping to a low level to find easier competition.
Race 7
8: Catbalee: Momma won first out; works don’t shout fast but not facing much in here.
3: Marcia Rose: The one to beat off of a couple of good enough races to win this today.
Race 8
4: Miss You Jo: Just has to repeat last to win this by daylight today under jockey Pedroza.
1: Grand Argument: Rail draw can help this one save ground and maybe rally to a win
Race 9
4: Keeping Time: Made the lead easily in last and attracts Kerwin “Boo Boo” Clark.
5: Peace Treaty Pat: Dropping way down in class here and is almost too obvious a choice.
Around the Track
Well we jinxed it, I guess. The day we wrote about the Black Gold Pick 5 it was hit for around $ 570,000 by a lucky bettor in San Mateo, California. Congratulations. In the jockey race to the title and ahead of Friday’s action, Adam Beschizza holds a one-win lead over James Graham. Friday’s action is the last Starlight racing card with first post at 5 p.m. There are only eight racing cards left in the 2018-19 meet with racing culminating with the huge Louisiana Derby card next Saturday and a final get away day on Sunday the 24th.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet will be in Race 5: Mucho Macho Bets. Caught the worst part of the turf course in last run but still ran very big; strong play today. Good luck and may they all come home safely.