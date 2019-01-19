Noted trainer Mark Casse's brother, John, bought War of Will in France in March for $300,000. So impressed was Casse when he first saw War of Will, he used to take people to the barn and show him off.
“We had him in quarantine in New York when we first got him here,” Casse said. “When we had him at Saratoga in the summer, I told everyone, 'This colt is special.' ”
War of Will looked special Saturday in winning the $200,00, Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes, the feature race at the Fair Grounds on Road to the Derby Kickoff Day.
It was part of a big day for Casse, who also won the Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes, the third-biggest race of the day, with First Premio and the $200,000 Sunshine Million Classic Stakes with Souper Tapit at Gulfstream Park in Florida.
“It was a great day,” he said. “That's why you work hard.”
With War of Will, perhaps it could have been foreseen. War of Will, with Tyler Gaffalione aboard, came off as the 8-5 favorite when the race began after being the 6-1 pre-race second favorite behind Plus Que Parfait.
War of Will was in fourth place coming out of the first turn and then eased into third down the back stretch. He was in second at the top of the stretch for the wire, then cruised past Hog Creek Hustle and Manny Wah in winning by an impressive four lengths.
The win earned War of Will 10 points in qualifying for the Kentucky Derby.
“My horse broke sharp, but (Manny Wah) looked like he had a little more speed, so I just took him back,” said Gaffalione, who is coming off a successful 2018. “I got to the outside to give him as much room as possible, and he just relaxed down the stretch.”
This was the second time War of Will was ridden by Graffalione, who was aboard when the colt broke his maiden at Churchill Downs.
“After I rode him last time, I was really excited,” Graffalione said. “Coming here, I was really confident. (Saturday), he was much more professional. He did everything right.”
The $400,000 Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 16 would be the next big race at the Fair Grounds for War of Will on his path to a possible spot in the Kentucky Derby. That race is worth 50 qualifying points to the winner. Casse said he'd have to talk to owner Gary Barber about that. However, that race appears to be a distinct possibility.
“I have to talk to Gary, but (the Risen Star) would make most sense,” Casse said. “That's why we're here. We love this place, and it's a great place to get a horse ready. So, I don't know of a real reason to leave.”
Malpais, who broke from the No. 2 gate, led from the start to the far turn, with Manny Wah, who broke from No. 13, right behind and Tackett third, before War of Will made his move heading for home.