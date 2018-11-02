The Saints' game against the Rams on Sunday isn't the only big sporting event for team owner Gayle Benson this weekend.
Lone Sailor, one of the horses in the Benson-owned stable GMB Racing, will run in the Breeder's Cup Classic on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Lone Sailor won his last race, winning the Oklahoma Derby in late September.
In one of his more memorable races, Lone Sailor finished second by a neck in the Louisiana Derby in March, the day after the funeral for late Saints' owner Tom Benson.
“It’s a tremendous honor for GMB Racing to have earned a spot in the Breeder’s Cup Classic against an outstanding field," Gayle Benson said in an emailed statement. "Tom Amoss and his team have done a great job in campaigning Lone Sailor and getting him into the field. It’s always our goal to be able to run in the biggest races and Lone Sailor has earned his way in and we’re excited about the possibilities. It certainly will be an exciting weekend.”
It will cap off a busy week for Benson, who attended the Pelicans' game on Monday against the Denver Nuggets.
Saints' assistant nominated for military award
Saints quarterback coach Joe Lombardi is the team's nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award, presented annually by USAA and the NFL, honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.
The finalists for the award will be announced in January and the winner will be named at the NFL Honors award show in Atlanta on Feb. 2.
During his 10 seasons with the Saints, Lombardi has actively engaged with military from all branches and teamed up with Drew Brees and USAA at Saints training camp this year to host a “Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp” for a large group of military from the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
Lombardi played football at the Air Force Academy.