Picks made today for fast track and on turf
First race
1: Waft: Long shot play to open the day. His turf starts are good. GeeMoney rides
3: Simple Pleasure: New claim for Sharp who is trying to win trainer’s title
If run on dirt, selections 3-7
Race 2
7: The Missing Piece: First outing was good education. When Biscuit rides back shows improvement.
4: Brahms Regal Gal: Two good efforts. Drops in class today. One to beat.
Race 3
5: Furiously Fast: Stretches out here but has the breeding to improve around two turns.
2: Soul Planet: Long shot play with the “other” Casse trained horse. On dirt first time
Race 4
2: Bam Bam Bryan: Like the cutback for this sprint on the turf. Expected to be running at end.
7: Win Lion Win: Has the turf numbers to take this gets nice post outside of speed.
If run on dirt, selections 4-1
Race 5
3: Exclamation Point: Comeback race can be thrown out. Will lead them wire- to-wire.
4: Tenfold: Winner of $700,000 in seven races last year. Has lots of class. Comes back sharp.
Race 6
1: Overnite Success: Tough trip in last attracts Beschizza on Tuesday. Better chance this time
2: Artie’s Rumor: Comes out of same race nearly hung on in last. Tough here.
If run on dirt, selections 11-15
Race 7
3: Sultry: Likely needed the fitness from last after a long layoff. Top quality filly.
6: Salt Bae: Has a chance to get to the front and lead them all the way in paceless race.
Race 8
4: She’s All Skeet: Should get a good set up here and first run on the leaders.
7: La Dame Blanche: Just missed for us last out. Aagain looks like a live long shot.
If run on dirt, selections 2-5
Race 9
5: R One: Working well. Asmussen keeps in top company. That’s a positive, too
4: Flatout Winner: Another one burning up the track in the AM. Has top connections
Around the Track
A terrific Mardi Gras card is on tap featuring a very competitive Mardi Gras Handicap in Race 8. Also, fans will see the return of one of the best three year olds from last year, Tenfold, make his four-year-old debut in Race 5. Tenfold got a bit of a late start last year for Steve Asmussen but made the most of his seven starts winning three and more than $700,000, including a third place in the Preakness and a win in the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga. Expect some big things from this horse this year.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 6 – Overnight Success.. Was not on the best part of the track at any point in last race so expect improvement today.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.