Picks made today for fast track and on turf

First race

1: Waft: Long shot play to open the day. His turf starts are good. GeeMoney rides

3: Simple Pleasure: New claim for Sharp who is trying to win trainer’s title

If run on dirt, selections 3-7

Race 2

7: The Missing Piece: First outing was good education. When Biscuit rides back shows improvement.

4: Brahms Regal Gal: Two good efforts. Drops in class today. One to beat.

Race 3

5: Furiously Fast: Stretches out here but has the breeding to improve around two turns.

2: Soul Planet: Long shot play with the “other” Casse trained horse. On dirt first time

Race 4

2: Bam Bam Bryan: Like the cutback for this sprint on the turf. Expected to be running at end.

7: Win Lion Win: Has the turf numbers to take this gets nice post outside of speed.

If run on dirt, selections 4-1

Race 5

3: Exclamation Point: Comeback race can be thrown out. Will lead them wire- to-wire.

4: Tenfold: Winner of $700,000 in seven races last year. Has lots of class. Comes back sharp.

Race 6

1: Overnite Success: Tough trip in last attracts Beschizza on Tuesday. Better chance this time

2: Artie’s Rumor: Comes out of same race nearly hung on in last. Tough here.

If run on dirt, selections 11-15

Race 7

3: Sultry: Likely needed the fitness from last after a long layoff. Top quality filly.

6: Salt Bae: Has a chance to get to the front and lead them all the way in paceless race.

Race 8

4: She’s All Skeet: Should get a good set up here and first run on the leaders.

7: La Dame Blanche: Just missed for us last out. Aagain looks like a live long shot.

If run on dirt, selections 2-5

Race 9

5: R One: Working well. Asmussen keeps in top company. That’s a positive, too

4: Flatout Winner: Another one burning up the track in the AM. Has top connections

Around the Track

A terrific Mardi Gras card is on tap featuring a very competitive Mardi Gras Handicap in Race 8. Also, fans will see the return of one of the best three year olds from last year, Tenfold, make his four-year-old debut in Race 5. Tenfold got a bit of a late start last year for Steve Asmussen but made the most of his seven starts winning three and more than $700,000, including a third place in the Preakness and a win in the Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga. Expect some big things from this horse this year.

Best Bet

Our Best Bet today will be in Race 6 – Overnight Success.. Was not on the best part of the track at any point in last race so expect improvement today.

Good luck and may they all come home safely.

