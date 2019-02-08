Picks made for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
4: Myotosis Mystique: Nice dirt race in last; gets turf today; might be preferred surface.
8: Desert Image: Beschizza might hustle this one to the lead today for best chance.
Race 2
3: Lemon Again: Drops down; first race solid: should improve a bit on stretch-out.
5: Cashanova: Respectable third in last out at the level so clearly fits in here.
Race 3
5: King Cake: How can I pick against this one: reverses outcome with 2nd choice.
8: Harbor Pilot: Got the better trip and the best of top choice in last race.
Race 4
4: Fiduciary Values: Off the claim and the raise up in class shows confidence.
2: No Cacha Na: No knocks; consistent and has won twice already on this surface.
Race 5
6: Elsa: Big-time stakes win in last; looks like the winner here at short odds.
1: Red Rounder: An upset shot from the rail shipping in from Gulfstream for this.
Race 6
5: Box of Chocolates: Believe this one can run a bit for Asmussen; Geroux gets aboard.
1A: Coltonator: Two second-place finishes in two starts; obviously has some talent.
Race 7
1 : Bee Bit: Gets to try what is hopefully firm ground today after two starts on softer turf.
3: Trick of the Tail: Trainer can sneak a first time starter winner through: Geroux rides.
Race 8
1A: Courtyard: Claimed by Amoss and entered up in class is a strong sign.
6: Dream Maker: Working well; drops out of the highest class company into this.
Race 9
9: Be Nimble: Showed good speed on dirt going shorter now goes long on turf.
5: Up With a Twist: Our choice last out: got beat by a nice horse: another shot today.
Race 10
7: Warnock Springs: Positive jockey change: ran well first out: will improve
1A: Chimneyville: Drops down to lowest level: should show some speed from outside
Around the Track
Today is the Shantel Lanerie Memorial Stakes in Race 5. The race is named in memory of the wife of jockey Corey Lanerie, Shantel, who died last summer of breast cancer at the age of 42. If you are headed out to the track today, wear some pink and stop by the event tent anytime from noon to 6 p.m. to make a donation to a worthy cause. There will be music, great food and the jockeys will be there from 5-6 for a meet and greet.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 3: King Cake. C’mon it’s Mardi Gras season so why not make our best bet King Cake today and every day.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.