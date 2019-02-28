Picks made today for off track and on turf.
Race 1
1: Saratoga Vacation: Drops down; attracts Biscuit; experienced a tough trip last out.
6: Whatafind: Should have a pace edge on these; might lead wire to wire here
Race 2
5: Whiskey Bravo: Nine-year-old attracts Graham to ride; trainer having great FG meet.
8: Mini Chunk: Past few on dirt good enough to win this; new barn has success.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 6-7
Race 3
3: Mikes Song: Dam had some success at FG and by one of my favs; Zuppardos Prince.
4: Marcia Rose: Gets another chance on a drop down to find easier foes.
Race 4
4: Taken Back: Definitely will get some class relief here; Lanerie sees fit to accept ride.
1: Kingdom Way: Two back wins by 14: last was in over his head; rail helps chances.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 10-8
Race 5
7: Elkhorn Poet: Takes a bit of a drop: has speed to control from the outside post spot.
3: Netela: New to Broberg barn who is having good FG meet; will be closing late.
Race 6
8: Sugar Bolt: Nice win wire to wire first out; off a layoff but working super for Cox.
1: Savvy Ally: Likely to be the main closing threat to early speedsters; live at price
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 6-3
Race 7
6: Fireball Jon: First out on dirt was super; last turf start OK and likely fitter for this try.
5: Song of the Lark: First-timer and well bred and prepared: could be a nice one.
Race 8
6: Lorette: No reason this one won’t appreciate the change over to the dirt track.
11: Street Runner: Off a layoff; works good; seems to be a fit at a price in here.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 12-6
Race 9
1: Latina Cantina: Nice second-place effort first out; should improve and romp home here.
9: Emily’s Pegasus: Ran behind top choice with brutal trip: longshot player underneath.
Around the Track
The leading jockey and trainer races for the meet are going to go down to the wire. With just 18 racing days left Adam Beschizza has overtaken longtime leader James Graham in the jockey race. Beschizza now leads by a 61-58 margin heading into Wednesday’s action. On the trainer side, the lead goes back and forth between Joe Sharp and Brad Cox with Cox having the lead by a single win, 35-34. Look for the jockeys to be riding extra mounts and the trainers to be sending out every horse in their barn in order to earn the titles.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 2: Whiskey Bravo. 9 year old seems to still enjoy running: fits versus these today on dirt.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.