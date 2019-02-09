Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
4: Any Ole Thing: Finds a field here she looks like she can handle with her kick
3: Interslew: Woke up in last for the win; has right running style to compete.
Race 2
3: Soap Bubble: Should take to the turf and trainer Calhoun is heating up.
7: Philosophy: Giving another shot after last poor effort to a nice horse.
Race 3
5: Balance Due: Homebred draws leading rider James Graham for initial start.
4: Silver Wing Jim: Another homebred has worked OK and looks to have speed.
Race 4
8: I Love to Race: Was bet down in first start on dirt; gets turf and Graham today.
2: Orageuse: Retains Beschizza; looking for this one to lay off and make a run.
Race 5
1: Making a Marc: Maybe sprinting is this guy’s thing; draws well; in form.
2: Telekinesis: Couldn’t get past a tough competitor last out but ran well.
Race 6
9: Baires Boy: Has actually won at a mile and a half; tough race to decipher.
4: Dragunov: Seems to be able to get the distance which is important in a marathon.
Race 7
1. Student Body: when this one is right ; she is one tough horse to beat; off a layoff.
6. Sterling Miss: Also off a bit of a layoff ; should get good stalking trip on outside.
Race 8
6. Tom Management: Gutsy win first out; doesn’t have to lead; could be a nice colt.
2: Ian Glass: Probably needed his last; will be sharper today and working well for this.
Race 9
2. Citali: Rider change might be the help this one needs to get the win here.
4. Cha Mono: Has been knocking at the door at this level the last two; fits today.
Around the Track
Heading into yesterday’s racing trainer Bret Calhoun, who has a few in the starting gate today, was a single win shy of a milestone of 3,000 trips to the winner’s circle as a trainer. Calhoun has been ranked among the top 10 in wins in the US 8 times in the past 15 years. Calboun’s charges have earned over $ 77 million over the past 20 years. His anticipated 3,000 wins ranks him 30th all-time among thoroughbred trainers.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 5 –Making a Marc. This one wants to sprint and gets another shot today to prove his talent in a sprint race.
Good luck and may they come home safely.