Picks made Friday for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
1/1A: Sunrise Hawk/Netela: Either of the these Broberg charges are horses to beat here.
2: Simbas Pride: Second off the layoff here; certainly fits well with top two.
Race 2
9: Have No Fear: May have left some effort behind gate in last as he acted up a bit.
1: Half Waypoint: Nice second-place finish in last; improves today with better start.
Race 3
4: Ruston Vow: Will have some speed to chase here and utilize his good late kick.
8: Quality Production: Another one who should be closing: positive jockey change today.
Race 4
7: Lawton: Been high on this since last year; turf sprinting is his best game.
6: Masked: Comes in with an edge in class competition faced in the recent races.
Race 5
2: Tensas Talk: Believe this one will enjoy the bit of extra distance this mile affords today.
5: Payday Too: finally gets a fast track to show his best stuff; will be running late.
Race 6
8: Remembermis: Wants turf; throw out last; confidence move by trainer Amoss here.
7: Treys Midnite Moon: Horse is in terrific form now: turf won’t hurt changes — long shot.
Race 7
7: D Two: Drops after a few versus tougher competition but has some early speed to contend.
3: Lockett Box: Second-time starter showed some interest late in first try.
Race 8
3: Starving Artist: Like the cut back here from longer distance; top connections help.
4: Dance Rhythms: Game in last and turf starts are all of a high quality level.
Race 9
8: Brilliant Flair: Gets on dirt for the first time: might be the key to some improvement,
5: Michel It’s Autum: found right level in last running third and beating rest of field easily.
Around the Track
A huge day of racing is on tap Saturday with the Risen Star Stakes headlining a card of six stakes races. The Rachel Alexandra Stakes features 3-year-old fillies looking to make a run at the Kentucky Oaks by way of the Fair Grounds Oaks. Rachel Alexandra was one of the top three horses I’ve ever seen in person. In 2009, she won the Fair Grounds Oaks and then this 3-year-old filly accomplished feats on the track that no other horse before or since has done. That stamped her as one of the all-time greats. She won the Preakness,
Haskell and Woodward Stakes in 2009 as a 3-year-old beating her male counterparts in all three including older males in the Woodward. She was a true champion.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 5 — Tensas Talk. In good form right now and I think the extra distance helps chances today.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.