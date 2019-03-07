Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
4: Lookout Mountain: Should get the lead against some slower foes today for Chantal.
5: Memory Magic: The old win claim and raise angle in play here for Broberg
Race 2
4: Family Ties: Drops down after a nice debut; fitter and improves for today’s run.
2: Pretty Priority: Last was not so bad; beat half of the field on the drop down
Race 3
4: Mugshot Man: Third start off a layoff and last one’s race was solid at Delta Downs.
1A: Three Run Homer: Impressed with the last win; set strong pace and finished well.
Race 4
7: Vogt: This one has some talent and might be a bit better than our second choice.
5: Ace Destroyer: Defeated top choice two races back; dirt might be better surface.
Race 5
3: Swinging Bridge: Confidence move to put this one in against tough foes off layoff.
2: Weneedtotalk: Beschizza will have this one rolling at through the stretch.
Race 6
7: Briar Jumper: Rider upgrade here for the turf; has been close on this course.
2: Brerry: Has been relegated to dirt past few although turf is preferred surface.
Race 7
9: Happy Go Lucky: First-timer hasn’t lost yet so there is that; trainer OK in this spot.
8: Two Mile Creek: Showed a bit of life on turf in last; gets to dirt here; improve?
Race 8
7: More Fun Again: Expect a better effort; last race was on worst part of track.
6: Holly Go Lightly: In great form; can repeat last effort and win back to back.
Race 9
7: Crooked as Can Be: Hernandez opts for this mount of the two Broberg entries.
8: Judge and Ruler: Takes a big class drop to try to get a win here; fits at a price.
Around the Track
Our weekly look in on the jockey and trainer standings shows tight races for meet leadership. On the jockey side going into Thursday’s card James Graham and Adam Beschizza were tied with 63 wins each. In the trainer’s race Brad Cox and Joe Sharp were also tied with 36 wins heading into the final three weeks of racing. On Tuesday, last year’s meet leader Shaun Bridgmohan was injured when his mount fell during a race. Bridgmohan suffered an injured collarbone that will sideline him for the rest of the meet. Bridgmohan was seventh in the standings after winning 45 races this year. We wish him a speedy recovery.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 8: More Fun Again. Was not on the best part of the track at any point in last race so expect improvement today.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.