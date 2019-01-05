Picks made Sunday for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
4: Girls Life: Ran big race in last in slop as track didn’t favor this one’s style.
3: Tenpins Tiempo: Beat top choice in last; should have the lead at some point.
Race 2
6: Five BC: Two turf tries are solid; needs to get a good position early for late move.
3: Russian Mafia: First turf try was impressive; gets back to an easier group today.
Race 3
3: Born to be Wild: Speed to lead; improvement last suggests big run today.
1: My Kinda Devil: Consistent sort; must show more early zip today from rail.
Race 4
5: Miss Merken: New barn for this one who needs to improve slightly to contend.
9: Fetching Fury: Second in last race; takes class drop.
Race 5
1: Wristlet: Hoping jockey Pedroza sends this one to the lead and never looks back.
4: Assay: Kind of woke up a bit on dirt in last so they stick to that surface today.
Race 6
2: Mucho Macho Bets: Love the effort on less preferred dirt surface in last; ready today.
3: Round Hill: Sharp efforts at the level in last two; logical choice to run in the money.
8: Roar of the Lion: One to throw into any trifecta or exacta boxes underneath.
Race 7
6: Fair Shot: New to Amoss barn; beaten by next out winner in last; tips to a win.
5: Moro Chief: Momma was a 10-time winner and hard trier; works look solid.
Race 8
2: Please Sit Down: Momma out of Spanish Steps sire of Little Mike; turf monster.
4: On the Muscle: First-timer for Stidham working very well for initial try on turf.
11: Moment: Another first-timer working well for solid connections.
Race 9
8: Piranha Tough: Has run into some big winners in last two; hopefully easier today.
9: Timeslikethese: Jock change to Lanerie is positive; fits in here with these; live.
Around the Track
Looks like we will be back to the turf today with a fast track for the first time in a few weeks. A check on the jockey’s race for the leading rider continues to show a tight one between current leader James Graham with 31 wins (through Friday’s card) and Adam Bechizza with 29 trips to the winner’s circle. Florent Geroux has only 13 wins so far but has a 25 percent win percentage to lead all riders. On the trainer’s side, Brad Cox and Joe Sharp are tied with 18 wins apiece going into Saturday’s card while Ron Faucheux has 12 wins but a 32 percent winning percentage.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 6 — Mucho Macho Bets. Dirt effort in last race signals a strong turf effort today that will beat rivals.
Good Luck and nay they all come home safely.