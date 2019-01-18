Race 1
6: Tensas Talk: Might have been best in last when having to check a bit in stretch.
1: Sherminator: Last two at this oval have been good enough to win today; rail helps.
Race 2
3: Newellton: Retains top jock for second start and will likely improve for this effort.
4: Exsqueeze Me: Trainer really good with second timers; showed high speed in debut.
Race 3
9: Golden Tiger: Good race behind Lecomte entrant; longer distance helps this one.
10: Jefe: Has run against some nice ones; Desormeaux spots horses well.
Race 4
7: Applicator: Been off awhile but has the speed to contend early if sent near front.
10: Picknngrinn: might get off to an uncontested lead which would make this one live.
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 16-14
Race 5
7: Hip Hop George: Hot rider picks up homebred colt mount; looks very live first out.
6: Free Speech: Ran well at a shorter distance; should go to front here and be tough.
Race 6
6: Jabbar: Hoping this one will like running longer; clearly fastest of the bunch.
3: Americandy: First-time starter; great connections; steady fast worker.
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 4-6
Race 7
3: Comedian: Big run first out; longer distance; short price likely today.
1: Panforte Di Siena: Working very well; draws well; long shot chance to upset.
Race 8 (Marie Krantz Memorial Stakes):
8: Dubara: Maybe should have won as our choice last time; late disinterest cost.
10: Hachi: Off a layoff; top trainer and jockey; will first best show here.
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 1-2
Race 9 (Louisiana Handicap):
5: Silver Dust: Has a win over the track; changes jockeys; sits perfect trip.
2: Harlan Punch: has a good recent race: drop some weight: fits on numbers.
Race 10 (Col ER Bradley Stakes):
8: Great Wide Open: Won by daylight in last; looks to get another good trip here.
3: All Right: Blinkers off today; can sit a trip if top choice falters.
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 7-9
Race 11 (Silverbulletday Stakes):
2: Grandaria: Big late kick has been visually impressive; needs some pace up front.
1: Fun Finder: Could find herself sitting off a tepid pace ready to pounce.
Race 12 (Lecomte Stakes):
7: Roiland: Slight edge here in a race where eight can win; demand high odds.
12: Plus Que Parfait: will be dependent on trip and strong up front pace.
2: Malpais: can take this field a long way at long odds on the front end.
Race 13 (Duncan Kenner Stakes):
1: Cowboy Karma: Going with the fresher horse here but second choice one to beat.
6: Wynn Time: Just wins and wins for connections; one to beat at short price.
Race 14
7: Inspector Eddie: Looks like this one will get first win today at short price.
9: Boston Bind: Ran well for second in last; slight improve needed to beat top choice.
Around the Track
Great card of stake races today headlined by the Lecomte and Silverbulletday Stakes but I want to highlight the stakes race named after Marie Krantz because she was a trail blazer in the industry. Mrs. Marie owned the old Jefferson Downs in Kenner before buying the Fair Grounds in 1990. With her son Bryan by her side, she oversaw the rebuilding and resurgence of the Fair Grounds after the massive fire in 1993. She died too soon while serving as Chairman of the Board of the Fair Grounds.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 2: Newellton. Should improve mightily here and take these.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.