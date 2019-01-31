Picks made today for fast track and off turf.

Race 1

3: Anytime Anyplace: Has the speed to get to the front and control this race from start.

7: Carson Kan: Runs well when given shot to show best stuff on the turf.

Race 2

1: Pugilist: Gets back to turf where this one has done best running in the past.

2: Tudox Lifting Off: Takes a drop and might be able to get to the front under Graham.

Race 3

5: IB Revolutionary: The pick of jockey Beschizza, who rode a couple in here last out.

4: Silver King: Impressive first out start; stretches out; should handle extra distance.

Race 4

4: Wildwood Dejavu: A claim back by Faucheux; positive sign; has speed to lead.

8: Mini Chunk: Also has some speed to get to the front; finds easier foes here.

Race 5

1: Carrier Landing: Moves inside post; takes a drop in class; has top trainer-jockey.

5: Wings Up: Has run 2nd and 3rd at the level; in a new barn and attracts leading rider.

Race 6

4: Beauty Boy: Won last by open lengths; has speed to lead; draws well.

3: Release the Beast: Jockey change to Graham can only help.

Race 7

3: Butta Got Uncs Back: Takes needed drop to level where this one has run well.

5: Garrison K: Another one dropping down to a much easier level to find a win.

Race 8

4: Tiz Darby: Ran way above level in last: gets back to easier; a price play.

5: Lookin Back At It: Last was off a two-year layoff; should be fitter today.

Race 9

4: Memory Magic: A reclaim by Moss-Amoss is clearly a positive sign for this one.

3: Miss Mariposa: Has some competitive races on dirt up in Shreveport at La. Downs.

Around the Track

Jockey James Grham had a big day on Sunday, winning five races including a 20-1 Chok’s Choice. The 5-bagger has allowed Graham to open up a little bit of daylight on closest pursuer Adam Beschizza. Graham now leads 46-39 heading into Thursday’s racing card. The race for leading trainer remains more constant as Brad Cox now leads Joe Sharp by a 28-24 margin while Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen is lurking back in third with 19 wins.

Best Bet

Our Best Bet today will be in Race 2 — Pugilist. Believe the move back to the turf will be enough to get this one to the winner’s circle today.

Good Luck and May they all come home safety.

