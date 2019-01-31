Picks made today for fast track and off turf.
Race 1
3: Anytime Anyplace: Has the speed to get to the front and control this race from start.
7: Carson Kan: Runs well when given shot to show best stuff on the turf.
Race 2
1: Pugilist: Gets back to turf where this one has done best running in the past.
2: Tudox Lifting Off: Takes a drop and might be able to get to the front under Graham.
Race 3
5: IB Revolutionary: The pick of jockey Beschizza, who rode a couple in here last out.
4: Silver King: Impressive first out start; stretches out; should handle extra distance.
Race 4
4: Wildwood Dejavu: A claim back by Faucheux; positive sign; has speed to lead.
8: Mini Chunk: Also has some speed to get to the front; finds easier foes here.
Race 5
1: Carrier Landing: Moves inside post; takes a drop in class; has top trainer-jockey.
5: Wings Up: Has run 2nd and 3rd at the level; in a new barn and attracts leading rider.
Race 6
4: Beauty Boy: Won last by open lengths; has speed to lead; draws well.
3: Release the Beast: Jockey change to Graham can only help.
Race 7
3: Butta Got Uncs Back: Takes needed drop to level where this one has run well.
5: Garrison K: Another one dropping down to a much easier level to find a win.
Race 8
4: Tiz Darby: Ran way above level in last: gets back to easier; a price play.
5: Lookin Back At It: Last was off a two-year layoff; should be fitter today.
Race 9
4: Memory Magic: A reclaim by Moss-Amoss is clearly a positive sign for this one.
3: Miss Mariposa: Has some competitive races on dirt up in Shreveport at La. Downs.
Around the Track
Jockey James Grham had a big day on Sunday, winning five races including a 20-1 Chok’s Choice. The 5-bagger has allowed Graham to open up a little bit of daylight on closest pursuer Adam Beschizza. Graham now leads 46-39 heading into Thursday’s racing card. The race for leading trainer remains more constant as Brad Cox now leads Joe Sharp by a 28-24 margin while Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen is lurking back in third with 19 wins.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 2 — Pugilist. Believe the move back to the turf will be enough to get this one to the winner’s circle today.
Good Luck and May they all come home safety.