Winning the Silverbulletday Stakes on Jan. 19 was special for trainer Jeremiah O'Dwyer and Needs Supervision.
Needs Supervision, a 3-year-old filly who was purchased for $55,000 by Howling Pigeons Farm as a 2-year-old, had turned heads with a five-length victory as a 37-1 long shot at Churchill Downs on Nov. 24. However, capturing the Silverbulletday was the first stakes win for Needs Supervision and O'Dwyer.
“She stepped up to big company,” O'Dwyer said. “And before the Silverbulletday, some new owners bought in, so it was a big day for me, as well.”
Needs Supervision looked classy in winning the Silverbulletday, the first of three big races for fillies contending for a spot in the Kentucky Oaks on May 3. However, leading up to the second big race in the preparation trilogy — the $200,000 Grade II Rachel Alexandra Stakes on Saturday at the Fair Grounds — Needs Supervision isn't the early favorite.
She is a second favorite at 5-1 odds along with Rodolphe Brisset-trained Positive Spirit in the 10-filly field. Chasing Yesterday, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, is at 5-2. Baffert trained Silverbulletday.
The winner gets 50 points toward Kentucky Oaks qualifying, with second place getting 20, third 10 and fourth five.
“Chasing Yesterday is trained by Bob Baffert, and Needs Supervision is trained by Jeremiah O'Dwyer,” O'Dwyer said, chuckling. “That's the difference in the odds right there.”
Then he turned serious.
“But Bob Baffert has some serious stock, and Chasing Yesterday is already a Grade I winner,” O'Dwyer said in his Irish accent. “She's a deserving favorite on her form. But it's a good spot for Needs Supervision to see if she's good enough to continue on this ride she's taking. She's in deeper water for sure.”
Chasing Yesterday is a daughter of Tapit, a noted sire. She has won four of her five starts, the only blemish a seventh-place finish on Sept. 1 in the Grade I Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga in her second race.
Before that race, Chasing Yesterday won her first race, a maiden special weight at Del Mar in July. After the Spinaway, she won the Anoakia Stakes at Santa Anita on Oct. 14, took the Desi Arnaz at Del Mar on Nov. 11, then captured the Grade I Starlet Stakes at Los Alamitos on Dec. 8.
It's an impressive early résumé, but O'Dwyer has faith in Needs Supervision. She wasn't the favorite in the Silverbulletday, either, that distinction going to Wayne Catalano-trained Liora.
“(Needs Supervision) is a very athletic filly, she does everything right, and she has a big, beautiful stride,” O'Dwyer said. “She's got the greatest winning attitude. Her desire is the biggest factor about her.”
O'Dwyer said Needs Supervision hasn't had to develop too much mentally like a lot of fillies and colts transitioning from 2 years old to 3. She's been mentally tough from the start, he said.
“Obviously like any athlete, the more you win, the more confident you get and the more superior you feel,” he said.
Versatility may be another factor. Needs Supervision can set the pace or stalk two to three lengths behind, like she did in the Silverbulletday with jockey Joe Rocco Jr. aboard.
“She'll relax wherever you put her,” O'Dwyer said. “We're outside (gate No. 9, next to Chasing Yesterday), so we'll have to tuck in there and save ground.”
O'Dwyer said he feels Needs Supervision is primed for a better performance than in the Silverbulletday, when she took over at the top of the home stretch and powered through to win by three-fourths of a length.
“It should be more advantageous for her this time by being stabled at the Fair Grounds instead of having to ship in the week prior to the race,” O'Dwyer said. “She's been stabled here since her last run, and she's trained over the track. Her preparation has gone very smoothly. It has to be favorable compared to the last time.”