Great Wide Open had a difficult start to 2018. However, it ended much better, and trainer Conor Murphy hopes that continues Saturday in the 33rd Colonel E.R. Bradley Stakes at the Fair Grounds.
A seven-year-old gelding, Great Wide Open was second in an allowance turf race at the Fair Grounds on Jan. 26 of last year. He then had a 12th-place finish, two sevenths and a fifth before finishing second in an allowance optional trace on May 28 at the Fair Grounds.
Then, things came to a head. Great Wide Open was eighth in the Mystic Lake Mile Stakes on the turf at Canterbury Park, near Minneapolis, on June 23.
“It was very disappointing,” Murphy said in his Irish accent. “It was probably my fault. I didn't think the track up there would suit him, but I was throwing caution to the wind.”
Murphy realized that it was more than just the track. Great Wide Open, certainly no longer a colt, was worn out.
“He ran a lot the early part of last year,” Murphy said. “He came back a tired horse. He needed some freshening up. We brought him back to Kentucky, and we gave him a break for six weeks.”
Great Wide Open returned to racing on Sept. 1 in the Tourist Mile at Kentucky Downs, finishing second. He was second again in the Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland and has won his past two races, both at the Fair Grounds.
Coming off a victory in the Buddy Diliberto Memorial Stakes on Dec. 22, 2018, Great Wide Open is a strong 2-1 favorite in the $125,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley. The race, for horses 4 years old and up on the turf, is the third feature of the Road to the Derby Kickoff at the Fair Grounds. James Graham will be aboard.
“He seems like a different horse since we brought him back,” Murhpy said. “The Diliberto, from start to finish, it was a dream. He was very impressive. His last four races have been the best of his life.”
It appears the Bradley Stakes is wide open for Great Wide Open. Mark Casse-trained First Premio, the 7-2 second favorite, hasn't raced since June 30 is is trying to get back in the groove. The 9-2 third favorite, Big Changes, was scratched, trainer Brad Cox opting for a race in Florida.
“If Big Changes is scratched, that makes it a little easier because he's a good horse,” Murphy said. “But there are some tough horses in there — Casse's horse.
“(Great Wide Open) seems to like the Fair Grounds' turf course. It's got that long stretch, which lets a horse like him with big strides find their stride.”
Murphy said his main concern is the weather.
“Saturday, it's looking like it's supposed to be pretty wet,” he said. “I would like to see a little bit of rain, because the turf course is a little firm. My biggest fear is that if it rains a lot, they'll take the race off the turf. If it's off the turf, we'll scratch him from the race.”
Barring that, this could be another big performance by Great Wide Open, whom Murphy said likes to be on the lead in races. However, he has reason to be a little wary of First Premio.
“He beat us at Churchill last year (in the May 28 race),” Murphy said. “He's coming back, and he's not going to be easy, either.”
Four other horses are bunched at 8-1 early odds — Team Colors, trained by Joe Sharp; Sir Dudley Dipps, trained by Michael Maker; Silver Dust, trained by W. Bret Calhoun; and Pioneer Spirit, trained by Brad Cox.
First Premio, a big 5-year-old, came out of a race at Woodbine “with some issues, nothing serious,” said assistant trainer David Carroll.
“We're excited he's back in action,” Carroll said. “He's ready to run, but there's no pressure. Hopefully, he can run a good race and come out of it sound. Depending on how he does, we'll go from there. If it's there, (jockey) Brian (Hernandez) will look to win, obviously.”