Picks made Saturday for OFF track and OFF turf.
Race 1
5: Classy John: Looks tough to beat in this spot after last big win over this track.
3: Café Du Monde: Has a legit shot to upset top choice; has won last two nicely.
Race 2
1: Scrimmage: Bet down in first race; hails from the Jake Delhomme barn; live.
2: Brush with Caution: Second-place finish first out; might improve enough to win here.
Race 3
3: Believe in Holidays: Last two resulted in second-place finishes; fits on dirt to win.
11: Uncle Artie: Third in last race; second-place horse came back to win; dirt only.
IF RUN ON TURF COURSE Selections 11-1/1A
Race 4
4: Midnight Fantasy: Likely winner here after superb wins in first two tries.
3: Miss Bitters: Has won twice in three starts; needs to improve to challenge top pick.
Race 5
13: Beautiful Ballad: First try around two turns was OK; should improve on dirt.
1: Out for a Spin: Will improve in this spot on dirt; has drawn favorable inside post.
IF RUN ON TURF COURSE Selections 11-2
Race 6
6: Discreetly D: Didn’t want to load in gate in last race but ran a huge race despite antics.
5: Alex’s Turn: Looking for this one to rebound after last effort; big price today.
Race 7
11: Reride: Dirt only choice; has the class to prevail on the dirt here for Asmussen.
10: Ballard High: Nice win in last race; dirt choice only; Stewart having a good meet so far.
IF RUN ON TURF COURSE Selections 4-5
Race 8
1: Go Google Yourself: Ran into a monster effort last time; fits nicely against these.
2: My Lady Curlin: Throw out last and did run behind top choice in last as well.
Race 9
6: Hint of Mint: Dirt selection only; trainer going well now; has speed to lead.
8: Memorial Drive: Fits on class and speed; dirt is the surface this one likely prefers.
IF RUN ON TURF COURSE Selections 12-10
Race 10
11: Lodi Street: Winner of past three and a re-claim by former trainer is a positive sign.
10: Citali: Big closing kick in last race; needs some speed to set up the run to the wire.
Around the Track
Nice card today featuring some Louisiana-bred horses competing in the Louisiana futurity. The Pago Hop Stakes and the Woodchopper Stakes are also carded today for the turf but with the rains of the past few days these races might get moved to the dirt track so please pay attention the selections. Woodchopper was a neat horse who won the 1981 Louisiana Derby and then finished 2nd to Pleasant Colony in the Kentucky Derby.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 8 — Go Google Yourself. This one is coming into this race in career form and draws well for a top expected effort.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.