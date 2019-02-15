Trainer Mark Casse said he was disappointed when War of Will finished second in the Grade I Summer Stakes, his second outing, at Woobine in Canada on Sept. 16.
“I had told some of my friends early on that I thought he was an exceptional horse, and he kind of let me down the first couple of races,” Casse said, smiling. “So, when you're disappointed when he finished second in a Grade I, that kind of tells you what I thought of him.”
Now, Casse is happy about that disappointing second place. War of Will is a War Front colt out of Visions of Clarity, who raced in Ireland, by Sadler's Wells. A spectacular performance at the Summer Stakes, which was on the turf, may have changed War of Will's fortunes.
“His pedigree just says turf, turf, turf,” Casse said. “We were kind of thinking out of the box to run him on the dirt. As it turns out, I think he could be good on the turf. But on the dirt, I think he could prove to be a great horse. And the big American races are on the dirt.”
In the races since the Summer Stakes, War of Will has proved that. He won the Lecomte Stakes on Jan. 19 at the Fair Grounds with a seemingly effortless performance. Now, he's the 5-2 favorite in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Risen Star Stakes for top 3-year-old colts.
The Lecomte was over a mile, 70 yards. The way War of Will ran in that race, the first of the preps for Kentucky Derby hopefuls, it doesn't appear the 1 1/6 mile for the Risen Star will be a test.
“He's always been an extremely talented horse,” Casse said. “For a big horse, the speed he has and the agility is impressive. He can run very fast and do it easy. He has a very nice stride. I've seen longer strides, but his is very efficient. He just kind of skips along.”
In the Lecomte, War of Will, with Tyler Gaffalione aboard, stumbled out of the No. 8 post. However, he straightened up quickly and got in position near the front. He won by four lengths, earning the 10 points toward Kentucky Derby qualifying.
The Risen Star is worth 50 points to the winner, with second place getting 20, third getting 10 and fourth five. On paper, it doesn't appear that War of Will has a lot of competition. Owendale, trained by Brad Cox and who will have Shaun Bridgmahon up, is the second favorite at 6-1 but has not been tested.
Casse said he disagrees that it's a one-colt race, although War of Will deserves to be the favorite based on form.
“That always makes me nervous,” Casse said. “Owendale is kind of a mystery horse. His last race was good. I would put him as one of the horses to beat.”
Casse said Country House, trained by Bill Mott and who will have Luis Saez up, is one such colt. He is an early-line 20-1 long shot with only three races. However, he won a maiden special weight at Gulfstream on Jan. 17 after finishing second at Aqueduct.
“Unless the others pop up with a super race, they are kind of where they are,” Casse said. “Country House is kind of unknown. He hasn't run many times. He's a horse who could produce.”
And, Owendale has been in the money in nearly all of his six starts. He is coming off a win in an allowance optional claiming race at the Fair Grounds on Jan. 17 after finishing second in an allowance race at the track on Dec. 22. He won a maiden special weight race on Sept. 22 at Indiana Grand Race Course. However, he has no stakes wins.
Before winning the Lecomte, War of Will won a maiden special weight at Churchill on Nov. 24, which Casse said was a turning point. “That's the horse I'd been expecting,” he said. Before that, War of Will was fifth in his biggest race thus far, the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Churchill, after having a bad trip.
However, Casse said the word around the barn is “WOW.” It happens to be War of Will's initials but speaks more to his imposing physical development.
“He's bigger and stronger three or four weeks later than he was for the Lecomte,” Casse said.