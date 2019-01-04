Picks made today for fast track and off turf

Race 1

6: Fashion’s Touch: The drop coupled with the speed from outside helps chances.

4: One Shot to Win: Another one dropping off an in the money finish; has speed.

Race 2

1: Dr Zipcity: Has the inside post and speed to contend early here – positive rider change

5: Ide be a Classic: Looking to go back to back with wins; will sit a nice trip here.

Race 3

4: Dixie Brees: Like that this one has won at distance before on dirt; top jockey aboard

8: Kool Aid Girl: New barn; has won at distance and surface; major player in here.

IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 8-3

Race 4

4: Fostering Harmony: Not a bad race in last; ran into some good ones; none in here

7: Ruthless Chile: Logical after a 2nd place finish in last – tough to trust after 13 losses

Race 5

7: Dahik: Has a dirt win; beat a horse who won next out; trainer going well.

11: Abominable Snowman: Has a win over dirt; ran 2nd in last at distance and track.

IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 8-6

Race 6

3: Golden Lullabye: Into a new barn and working well; looks to be the one to beat.

2: Easton Empress: Working well for Amoss; well-bred youngster could win on debut.

Race 7

5: Beautiful Ballad: Tough competition at Churchill;has late zip; Bridgmohan stays on.

13: Farmavet: Entered for Main Track Only so connections pointing this one to dirt.

IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 1-5

Race 8

6: Charge the Line: Nice win last out and a repeat of that effort can win right back.

8: State Treasurer: Horse is extremely sharp right now and can upset these today at price.

Race 9

2: La Dame Blanche: Big win last out on dirt so either turf or dirt for this longshot

11: Hot Shot Anna: Can handle the dirt if moved to the main track for trainer Robertson

IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 2 - 7

Race 10

2: Caseur: Nice run in last; now stretches out to a mile; should be prominent early.

1: Mr. Haney: Logical off the drop down and move back to the dirt

Around the Track

Saturday’s feature race, the 9th, is named for Pan Zareta, a mare who won 76 of 151 races in her career. Pan Zareta is buried in the Fair Grounds infield. Our Chok’s Choices are showing a profit for every $2 win bet on our first and second choice. The second choices are showing a strong profit while the first choice is lagging behind. We hope to stay on track to a profitable season with some good weather on the horizon for the few racing days.

Here are the full results:

217-54-40-28 = 25% Win/56% In the Money/0.79 Return or ROI

For Chok’s Second Choices or “the unders”:

206-53-38-17 = 26% Win/52% In the Money/1.32 Return or ROI

Best Bet

Our Best Bet today will be in Race 6 – Golden Lullabye. New trainer here and working well for second start of career.

Good luck and may they all come home safely.

