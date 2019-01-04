Picks made today for fast track and off turf
Race 1
6: Fashion’s Touch: The drop coupled with the speed from outside helps chances.
4: One Shot to Win: Another one dropping off an in the money finish; has speed.
Race 2
1: Dr Zipcity: Has the inside post and speed to contend early here – positive rider change
5: Ide be a Classic: Looking to go back to back with wins; will sit a nice trip here.
Race 3
4: Dixie Brees: Like that this one has won at distance before on dirt; top jockey aboard
8: Kool Aid Girl: New barn; has won at distance and surface; major player in here.
IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 8-3
Race 4
4: Fostering Harmony: Not a bad race in last; ran into some good ones; none in here
7: Ruthless Chile: Logical after a 2nd place finish in last – tough to trust after 13 losses
Race 5
7: Dahik: Has a dirt win; beat a horse who won next out; trainer going well.
11: Abominable Snowman: Has a win over dirt; ran 2nd in last at distance and track.
IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 8-6
Race 6
3: Golden Lullabye: Into a new barn and working well; looks to be the one to beat.
2: Easton Empress: Working well for Amoss; well-bred youngster could win on debut.
Race 7
5: Beautiful Ballad: Tough competition at Churchill;has late zip; Bridgmohan stays on.
13: Farmavet: Entered for Main Track Only so connections pointing this one to dirt.
IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 1-5
Race 8
6: Charge the Line: Nice win last out and a repeat of that effort can win right back.
8: State Treasurer: Horse is extremely sharp right now and can upset these today at price.
Race 9
2: La Dame Blanche: Big win last out on dirt so either turf or dirt for this longshot
11: Hot Shot Anna: Can handle the dirt if moved to the main track for trainer Robertson
IF RUN ON TURF SELECTIONS — 2 - 7
Race 10
2: Caseur: Nice run in last; now stretches out to a mile; should be prominent early.
1: Mr. Haney: Logical off the drop down and move back to the dirt
Around the Track
Saturday’s feature race, the 9th, is named for Pan Zareta, a mare who won 76 of 151 races in her career. Pan Zareta is buried in the Fair Grounds infield. Our Chok’s Choices are showing a profit for every $2 win bet on our first and second choice. The second choices are showing a strong profit while the first choice is lagging behind. We hope to stay on track to a profitable season with some good weather on the horizon for the few racing days.
Here are the full results:
217-54-40-28 = 25% Win/56% In the Money/0.79 Return or ROI
For Chok’s Second Choices or “the unders”:
206-53-38-17 = 26% Win/52% In the Money/1.32 Return or ROI
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 6 – Golden Lullabye. New trainer here and working well for second start of career.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.