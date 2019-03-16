Picks Sunday for fast track and off turf.
Race 1
2: Satelitte: A re-claim by Amoss/Moss connections suggests they liked this one.
3: Greeley’s Dealer: Shipping in from Delta where he had won five in a row before last.
Race 2
5: Antarctic: Good form now and moves into the Cox barn; turf or dirt is fine
3: Honor Mission: Should have the speed to lead on the dirt today; tough to catch.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 6-5
Race 3
7: Don Guillermo: Made up a ton of ground while running very wide in last; strong today.
2: Kubo Cat: Fits off of numbers coming in from Delta; Colby Hernandez gets the ride.
Race 4
5: Four Princesses: Won last on an off track and gets Clark to nurse this one on the front.
9: Brenda’s Fever: Goes into the Cox barn and past two on dirt have been winning efforts.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 7-9
Race 5
2: Hunker Down: Finds a nice soft spot to get a win and gets a target to chase down.
7: Outback Jack: Will be going on the front end; has some company up there today.
Race 6
11: My Madelyns On: Eleven races and yet to win but has nine in the money finishes.
5: Emily Jo: The one to beat with the Biscuit riding and Stall training after second place in last.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 6-4
Race 7
3: Geauxcro: Sure looks like this one has the others covered in here; strong choice.
1: Saltee Stark: Second run after a long layoff so should show some improvement.
Race 8
1: Scary Animal: Lone dirt effort was OK and should be able to improve on that one.
3: Broken Oath: This one should handle the dirt just fine and ships in from Gulfstream.
IF RUN ON TURF Selections: 10-3
Race 9
1: You Da Man: Trainer having his best Fair Grounds meet ever; lone first time starter; price play.
5: The Rayster: Has taken a bit of betting action in both starts; last was good enough.
Around the Track
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all who are wearing the green. The weather has played havoc on the past couple of cards and this public handicapper. I can’t predict whether the races will be on the turf or dirt today so please check our TURF and DIRT sections carefully. The weather looks good for the last week of racing and remember there is a Wednesday card added to the week’s schedule highlighted by the Louisiana Derby card on Saturday.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 2: Satellite. Was “bought back” by trainer Amoss which should indicate he likes this one in his barn.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.