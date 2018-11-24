Picks made for a fast track and on turf.
Race 1
4: Divas Ranson: Had lead 10 days ago and lost but might go all the way today.
5: Lucky Summer: Looks to get the stalk trip behind top choice to pounce.
Race 2
5: Pugilist: Has the speed which has been pretty good on turf so far.
1: Big Blue Magic: The other one trained by leading trainer Cox is one to beat
Race 3
7: Girl’s Life: Might be Karl Broberg's first winner of the season.
5: Nola Fashion: Has run a couple races in last half dozen that can win in this spot.
Race 4
1: Reflected: Big win first out over the turf on a soft track; Stidham going good
2: Smilassenseofsnow: Big win first time and looks to get lead and go on with it here.
Race 5
3: Cordero: Big class relief for a trainer on a nice roll. It seems like a good soft spot.
4: Cookies Are Good: Win raise claim is angle that is worth following; live shot in here.
Race 6
2: Vincitore: Think this one has some real talent on the turf; off a layoff though.
6: Shared Value: Amoss always gets our respect; very well spotted in here.
Race 7
8: Survey: This might be Stall’s first winner of the meet; has real talent in the morning.
3: Rogueish: Asmussen first time starter by Into Mischief who progeny love this track
Race 8
7: La Dame Blanche: True turf sprinter knocked down a nice field in last — sharp now.
3: Psalmody: Cut back try for Sharp and this one will hope for a hot pace up front.
Race 9
1: Flashy Em: Should get a nice trip off the early speedsters in here from the cozy rail
3: Brad’s Wager: Getting the class relief this one obviously needs to get the win.
Around the Track
A note for our new readers and a reminder for our loyal followers. We pick two horses in each race with our top choice the most likely winner by our estimation. However, the “under” horse is always a very live proposition and could also be bet to win as the odds are usually higher. An exacta box of our first two choices is also a good bet and has paid off over the first three racing days.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet will be in Race 3 on Girls Life who looks to get a perfect trip on the outside stalking the speed to go on by in the stretch.
Good Luck and may they all come home safely.