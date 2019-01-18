Plus Que Parfait finished second by a neck in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
That was after winning a maiden special weight race at Keeneland racetrack on Oct. 7. Trainer Brendan Walsh had seen enough. He shut down Plus Que Parfait for December and prepared for the start of what Walsh is hoping can be a promising 3-year-old season for Plus Que Parfait, a son of Point of Entry out of Belvedra.
“We felt he was ready to go against these better horses and maybe make a Kentucky Derby trip,” Walsh said. “Physically and mentally, he has progressed well. It's what you like to see with a 3-year-old because a lot of them don't progress.”
Plus Que Parfait, who will have Julien Leparoux in the saddle, is the 9-2 favorite in Saturday's $200,00 Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes at the Fair Grounds. The race, for 3-year-olds on the main track, is the feature on Road to the Derby Day. It is the first leg of three races aimed at preparing and helping to qualify top colts for the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Mr. Money, trained by W. Bret Calhoun with Gabriel Saez set to ride, is the 5-1 second choice among a field of 14 entrants. Tackett, trained by Mike Stidham, and War of Will, trained by Mark Casse, or next at 6-1.
However, New Orleans-born trainer Wayne Catalano, whose Manny Wah is at 10-1 in the early-line odds and will break from the No. 13 spot, next to Plus Que Parfait, said “It's a wide-open race. Any horse can win it.”
Walsh said Plus Que Parfait is rested and ready.
“We had an idea where we'd go with him after the Jockey Club,” Walsh said. “So we just backed off of him and freshened him up. He's put on weight and is stronger.”
Plus Que Parfait started out encouragingly enough. He was third in a maiden special weight race at Ellis Park in July in his first race then third again in another one on Sept. 15 at Churchill.
Plus Que Parfait will break from the 12th gate. Walsh said that will make for a tough race.
“He has won a race going to the lead, but he came slightly off the pace in the Jockey Club,” Walsh said. “He's drawn (a post position) a little wider than I'd like. But I've got a good man in the saddle.”
Leparoux rode him in the Jockey Club.
Mr. Money also has experience in a major race. He finished fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Nov. 2, and he has not raced since then, either. He was second in maiden special weights at Ellis Park in July, finishing ahead of Plus Que Parfait. Mr. Money then was second at Ellis Park on Sept. 2 before breaking his maiden on Sept. 28 at Churchill.
Tackett, who will have Joe Bravo aboard, appears to be a intriguing entrant. He is coming off two victories at the Fair Grounds — on Nov. 24 and Dec. 22 — but both were allowance races. In his first race, at Laurel on Oct. 4, he finished third. The Lecomte will be his first major outing.
War of Will seems another of intrigue. He is coming off his first win — at a maiden race at Churchill on Nov. 24. However, he has big-race experience. War of Will, who will have Tyler Gaffalione up, was fifth in the Breeders' Juvenile Turf at Churchill on Nov. 2, fourth in the Dixiana Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 7 and second in the Grade 1 Summer Stakes at Woodbine.
Walsh said he thinks the Fair Grounds' long stretches should work to Plus Que Parfait's advantage.
“He's not a particularly tall colt, but he's a long strider,” Walsh said. “We're just going to save some ground in the turns.”
Walsh said he's also encouraged by the forecast for rain. The Jockey Club was run on a sloppy track.
Points in the Lecomte toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby will be awarded on a 10-4-2-1 basis. The next big Fair Grounds race on the Road to the Derby is the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 16. The third and final leg is the $1 million Louisiana Derby on March 23.