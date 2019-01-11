Picks made Saturday for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
5: Yakadaddy: Nice run to get second in last race in first try around two turns; Graham sticks.
2: Take Charge Chase: Ran behind top choice but has big chance to improve second time out.
Race 2
6: Shakopee Town: Likely winner here at a short price but has found a good spot for a win.
4: Champagne Moment: Should get a good run on the early leaders; can upset here.
Race 3
10: The Bull: Long-shot play on cutback and move back to turf; should be closing late.
4: Anytime Anyplace: Hard to look past this strong favorite to repeat last win here
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 12-11
Race 4
9: Aunt Bae Bae: First-time starter who has been working well and bred for speed.
5: Half Waypoint: Another one who starts for first time; trained by leader Cox.
Race 5
9:Milk Chocolate: Gets to run on turf — hopefully — and has good tune in in last.
7: Cube: One turf race was solid; drops down to get opportunity for easier foes.
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 9-7
Race 6
7: Hunker Down: Big move up improvement off the claim; better start today wins.
2: Rubus: Might have an early pace edge on most of these; early speed key here.
Race 7
9: More Fun Again: A firmer turf will help this one chance’s today to get the win.
2: Don’t Tell Marge: Big win in last; very game gutsy effort; might improve today.
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 5-3
Race 8
1: Exemplar: Utah bred horse is game as they come; big win in last; gets top jock.
3: Casses Story: Good run in last now has race over the track and some speed to run at.
Race 9
9: Johny’s Bobby: Past two have been good on slop; now gets preferred surface.
8: Cabos Rumor: One turf start was solid; draws top jock; price play for the win.
IF MOVED TO MAIN TRACK Selections 9-4
Race 10
9: From Now On: Hoping jockey send this one from the outside to get early lead.
8: Miss You Jo: Fits here in a lower level and bottom-of-the-barrel way.
Around the Track
Good Saturday card with hopes of good weather lasting through the entirety. Please pay attention to the “moved to main track” selections if rain moves the turf races to the main dirt track. Brad Grady, whose horses are trained mostly by Joe Sharp, is the leading owner by races won at the Fair Grounds so far this meet. Grady has eight wins going into Saturday’s card.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 7 — More Fun Again. Let’s hope this race stays on the turf so this one can show the best effort. Good luck and may they all come home safely.