Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 36 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award-winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
First race
1 - Exchange Gold: Has new trainer who is hot, and this horse is working well.
7 – Social Cat: Has showed speed and is dropping down to find easier foes.
Second race
9 - Kileen: Big class for Cox, who is trying to get the win on the drop down.
7 - Roar of the Lion: Posseses big- time closing kick, so will need to help up front.
Third race
1 – Sea Vow: Gets the rail and looks to get a good trip with Miggy Mena aboard.
3 – Gone Lucky: Coming off a win and a layoff and has a shot to win at a price.
Fourth race
6 – Let’s Go Mick: Nice run in last outing. He has ability to handle some give in the grass.
7 – Bye Bye Birdstone: One run on turf and one nice win over the grass.
Fifth race
7 – Run Bayou Bird: Certain that Tom Amoss has improved this one since claim.
8 – Final Argument: Coming off a win should get a good trip on outside.
Sixth race
8 – Estrela Cadente: Has a recent race and turf form is good for underrated trainer.
7 – Shook: Drops down off a layoff but has a win at the distance at this track — solid horse.
Seventh race
8 – Tackatt: Nice run first out, now stretches out and has speed to control.
6 – Plumb Line: Showed some run despite a tough trip in his first outing — interesting long shot play.
Eighth race
4 – Sherminator: Ran first time in a weird race with loose horse. He is working very well.
8 – Tiz NeyNey and Rad: First-time starter who is working well for low- profile connections.
Ninth race
1 – Great Wide Open: Nothing fluky about last big run in Grade 1. Repeats with cozy rail.
5 – Cammack: From the Chris Block stable. Had a nice win against foe in last race. Dangerous here.
Tenth race
2 – Nanas Joy: Drops from tougher and goes out today for a new barn. He’s live shot to win.
1 – Andthebandplayedon: Gets rail. Stall having a tough start, but he will win in bunches.
Around the Track
Solid card for a Saturday after Thanksgiving running. Churchill Downs is closing this weekend so expect some more horses shipping in for top outfits. A new trainer to keep an eye on is Wesley Ward, and while he is not new at training, he is new to the Fair Grounds and a top-notch trainer who excels with turf horses.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet Saturday will be in Race 6 on Estrella Cadente who has a good recent win and might win this on fitness alone. Good Luck and May they all come home safely.