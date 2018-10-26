At one point in his life, Regis Prograis was fighting on the street.
At another, he was supposed to be getting paid but wasn’t always.
But at age 29, the New Orleans native is on the verge of every boxer’s dream — making millions in the ring, not to mention being a world title holder and continuing on his way to be considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.
Prograis meets Terry Flanagan of England on Saturday at Lakefront Arena in defense of his WBC Interim Super Lightweight championship, and, more important, in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series.
Win the tournament, which will conclude next year, and Prograis will hold at least three of the 140-pound belts and be in line for even more mega-million paydays against the likes of welterweight champions Terrance Crawford or Errol Spence, who twice defeated Prograis back in their amateur days in Houston.
In other words, many see Prograis as boxing’s next big thing.
“Regis is a hot property,” said Leon Margules, the promoter for the three American WBSS events. “He’s a talented puncher with a pleasing style and has a great personality.
“He’s got all of the pieces going for him in and out of the ring. It looks like he’s the real deal.”
Lose this one, however, and it could be a long slog back to the top.
So you might say that Prograis (22-0, 19 KO) is highly motivated.
“I fight for the love of the sport, for the money, for the glory for the Ali Trophy (which goes to the WBSS winner), all of the above,” Prograis said. “That’s all important to me, along with bringing big-time boxing back to New Orleans.
“But then (Flanagan) is coming all the way across the pond to fight me. So I know he’s going to bring it.”
Indeed, Flanagan (33-1, 13 KO) has his motivations as well.
He was an undefeated five-time defender of the WBO lightweight title before giving it up to challenge WBO super lightweight champ Maurice Hooker.
Flanagan lost a split decision bout to Hooker (who is not in the WBSS tournament) in June, the first defeat of his nine-year pro career.
So, for Flanagan, there’s also the need to win and advance, even if it takes doing it on the other guy’s turf, something he’s never had to do before.
“I’ve got to forget about all that,” Flanagan said. “I’ve just got to get in there and fight the fight.
“I’m not making excuses, but I wasn’t at my best in the last fight. I believe I’m still up there in the elite fighters, but the only way to prove that is to go out and beat Regis.”
Flanagan’s road disadvantage might not be as much as it could have been. Advance ticket sales are at about half of the 3,612 that turned out for Prograis’ July 14 fight at Lakefront against Juan Jose Velasco. Local radio stations have been giving away tickets in the past two days.
It’s made the likelihood that the semifinals — against Kiryl Relikh, who won his quarterfinal bout earlier this month in Japan — could be back in New Orleans less than the certainty WBSS officials and others have expressed.
Prograis, who has worked hard helping to promote the fight — and also insisted that local fighters fill the undercard — said the lack of buzz was a personal disappointment but something he can’t let become a distraction.
“In the end, I’m just the fighter,” he said. “I can’t worry if there’s three people in the stands or 300,000.
“I’m getting paid no matter what.”
Indeed, the WBSS and DAZN, the new streaming service which is airing this fight and the rest of the tournament, which also includes bantamweight and cruiserweight divisions, has extremely deep pockets. So Prograis needn’t worry about going home empty-handed as he did in some his early fights.
What he has been concerning himself with has been preparing for biggest payday of his career. According to Bobby Benton, Prograis’ trainer, the in-ring preparation as been just as efficient as for his earlier bouts.
“Regis’ dedication to training is the same now as it’s always been,” Benton said. “He’s got desire and drive, and he doesn’t let little things bother him like a lot of fighters do.
“You see other fighters start to get lazy as the money gets better, but that’s not Regis, either. He’s an adrenaline junkie who’s always staying busy.”
In fact, Benton’s biggest concern about Prograis is his fondness for his dirt bike, one of the few indulgences, along with a new five-bedroom home in a tony section of Houston, he’s allowed himself as his paydays have started getting better.
Prograis credits his out-of-ring focus to Raquel, his Brazilian-born wife of six years whom he met when he was working as a fitness trainer at a Houston health club early in his career.
They have two children, Ray, 5, and Khalessi, 2.
“She’s the reason for my success,” Prograis said. “Raquel handled my business stuff for me after we married, and she still takes care of our money.
“She cooks for me, so I don’t have to worry about that, and when I’m trying to rest at home, she keeps the kids in the other part of the house. The best day of my life was when we met.”
For her part, Raquel Prograis sees her job as supporting her husband in any way she can. That includes doing all of the worrying.
“I’m always nervous about his fights, and he never is,” she said. “He has all of this energy though. Sundays are supposed to be his day off, but he’ll get up and say, ‘I need to do a workout,’ and off he’ll go.
“That’s just Regis.”
Despite his newfound affluence, Prograis has yet to acquire the entourage many fighters feel they need.
He has no full-time personal assistant, although some friends from his Houston gym have been with him this week.
“If I need somebody to go with me or something, I just call around,” he said. “But I still like doing things for myself. I don’t need all that other stuff.”
Perhaps that's because Prograis grew up “poor, but not knowing we were poor,” not far from the arena where he will be fighting Saturday.
The family was driven from New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina when he was 16, and wound up, as so many affected by the storm did, in Houston.
However, Prograis, despite a body sporting numerous tattoos depicting scenes from the Crescent City, told the website Undisputed Champions Network this summer, “Katrina was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
By that, Prograis meant being in Houston both helped him discover boxing and to avoid the pitfalls that afflicted many in his old neighborhood.
“There are way too many people I know who are in jail, or dead or just struggling in life right now,” he said. “I had to separate myself from them.”
Instead, Prograis found stability in his life with Raquel — and not long afterward, Benton, who has trained other world champions.
He found a top promoter in Lou DiBella and last year signed with Churchill Management Group, whose owners include movie star Mark Walberg and producer/director Peter Berg.
Since then, Prograis has done some of his training in Los Angeles, which he likes to so much he’s said it’s where he wants to retire.
That could be a decade — and many accomplishments — away.
“You have to have confidence in yourself,” Prograis said. “But until you never really think you’re going to do it until you actually have.
“I’m living a crazy dream come true.”