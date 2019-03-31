Brian Sands has been the Crescent City Classic’s top charity fundraiser since 2014.
Sands runs for Covenant House, a crisis center for homeless and at-risk youth located on the edge of the French Quarter.
He raised $6,000 in 2014, the same year that Covenant House first became involved with the Classic. Last year, his fundraising total grew to $17,500.
This year, Sands’ fundraising goal is to go over $19,000.
His involvement with Covenant House started through Rich Arnold, who is the charity's director of development and communications. Both Arnold and Sands moved from New York and became heavily involved in New Orleans’ theatre community.
Arnold emailed Sands for a donation that would go toward the Classic. Rather than just giving a donation, Sands offered to walk and fundraise on behalf of Covenant House, and Arnold said yes.
“I look at it as an opportunity to do a good deed for a very worthy organization,” Sands said.
The New Orleans chapter of Covenant House has been in existence since 1987. According to their website (covenanthousenola.org), many adolescents who have come into the facility have experienced abuse, violence and trauma.
No one is turned away from Covenant House. The facility is open 24/7, and over 800 adolescents receive care there each year.
Covenant House also provides support counseling and other resources to help individuals find jobs and have a good education.
There are 31 Covenant House facilities in six countries. The New Orleans location recently served as the setting of the award-winning documentary “SHELTER,” which can be viewed online at shelterdocumentary.com.
“When you learn about the kids that Covenant House serves and what they do to help them, it’s just so satisfying to be able to give back and support those people who have not had the breaks that you’ve had,” Sands said. “If I can do a little bit and contribute to make their lives better, then that is worth everything.”
Sands started doing Facebook birthday fundraising a couple of years ago. He has raised about 90 percent of his goal for this year.
But he also sends out emails to everyone he knows, including several hundreds of people from around the United States and even people who live as far as France and Thailand.
Sands also does follow-up emails to previous donors and reminds them to donate about a week or two before the Classic if they haven’t done so already.
“Many of (my family members and friends) have fond feelings for New Orleans,” Sands said. “They have visited here and are certainly still remembering what we went through during (Hurricane) Katrina. This is their one opportunity or way of expressing their appreciation and support of the city.”
One perk of Sands being the Classic’s top fundraiser is going to the front of the starting line with all of the elite runners. But Sands admitted with a chuckle that he is not a runner by any means.
Sands averages 20 minutes per mile in each race. It takes him about two hours to finish the 10-kilometer race.
“The gun goes off, and within 10 seconds the runners are already two blocks ahead of me,” Sands said. “By the time that I’m halfway (to the finish line), all of the elite runners are back at their hotel rooms or just hanging out."
But Sands' value to the Covenant House and the Crescent City Classic's charitable goals is top-notch.
“He’s not just a fundraiser; he’s an advocate for us,” Arnold said. “He really goes all out to be a voice for the voiceless and to be out in the community speaking on our behalf. And that’s what’s so wonderful about him.”