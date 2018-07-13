Boxing Hall of Famer Bob Arum is the co-promoter of Saturday’s card at the Lakefront Arena featuring Regis Prograis against Juan Jose Velasco in the main event. The Advocate’s Ted Lewis spoke to Arum about Saturday’s fights and other items.
ADVOCATE: You’ve been involved in several fight promotions in New Orleans and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. What’s your best memories of those?
ARUM: By far my favorite is going back to September of 1978 when we had the (Muhammad) Ali-(Leon) Spinks rematch in the Superdome. We had 72,000 people at that fight and Ali regained the title. It was telecast by ABC, and for about 25 years it was the most-watched show in the history of television and a bigger percentage of people watched that fight than watched the Super Bowl until recent years. It was something like 85-90 percent of TVs in use in homes that night. That was a great, great night. We just had a great time in New Orleans.
ADVOCATE: You recently did a joint interview with your old adversary Don King. How is that relationship now?
ARUM: He drove me crazy. But really and truly when I look back on it, it’s like giants fighting a war. It made me a much better promoter. If you didn’t have that type of competition, you tend to be more complacent. But I kept him on his toes; he kept me on my toes. We disparage each other more than politicians do. But what the hell? We both came out it alive, two guys each 86 years of age. Not bad.
ADVOCATE: Speaking of politicians, you are not a Donald Trump fan, dating back to some dealings you had over a Holyfield-Foreman fight in Atlantic City. What do you think of him as president?
ARUM: Some of my feelings is ancient history because it happened so many years ago. But I think Donald Trump is horrible for America. He’s really doing us a tremendous disservice both in this country and all over the world. He is a bad, bad, bad person and a con man who cheated poor people and put a lot of companies out of business. He can appeal to a lot of white supremacists and know-nothing people, and that’s OK. They have to understand even if they don’t care that the man is bad for this country. I cannot wait for the election in two years when we’ll have somebody to replace him.
ADVOCATE: Who do you feel can beat Trump then?
ARUM: The guy I’m interested in is your former mayor of New Orleans (Mitch Landrieu). He’s a hell of a guy. It seems that his political philosophy is attuned with mine. But the important thing is that the Democratic party has a lot of African-Americans and a lot of Hispanics, and for people to be elected from the Democratic party will take an outpouring of voters from those communities. That will take somebody of color like Obama or a white guy who relates to the African-Americans as one of them like Bill Clinton did. Landrieu fits that bill.
ADVOCATE: Switching to boxing. Do you feel like the expansion of legalized sports betting is going to be boon for boxing on places like the Mississippi Gulf Coast?
ARUM: I can only talk based on my experience as someone who lives in Nevada and somebody has promoted many fights where sports betting is allowed. Certainly the fact that people can come in and bet on the fight makes a difference. In Las Vegas, the Mexicans come in and bet for their fellow Mexicans. People love the proposition bets. So it really enhances our ability to do major fights in Nevada. That experience will translate will to the Gulf Coast with all of their casinos. There’s nothing like having a bet on a fight, just like it helps in football and basketball. You feel more of being a participant.
ADVOCATE: At one time you had some pretty harsh things to say about mixed martial arts fighting. Have you made your peace with that?
ARUM: I will still say I don’t like mixed martial arts and I don’t like UFC in the sense that I don’t enjoy watching it. But maybe that reflects the generation from which I came. But I can’t say anything bad against them anymore because their programs are starting on ESPN now, so we’re sort of cousins.
ADVOCATE: You’re always on the outlook for the next big thing in boxing. Beyond the main event on Saturday, what interests you?
ARUM: The lightweight, Teofimo Lopez, is 9-0 and people think he’s the best American fighter coming out of the last Olympics. He’s fighting a Brazilian (William Silva) with a record of 25-1 who’s a very experienced fighter. But Lopez is something special. And we do have a fighter who did win a gold medal in Rio who has a name that’s unspellable and unpronounceable (Fazliddinn Gaibnazarov) we call Fazzie. He’s a terrific fighter.
Then we have a Russian (Vladimir Nikitin) who got the decision in Rio where Putin was accused of fixing the match.
There are a lot great stories and a great card. People will see a big, complete night of boxing in a town that has a great tradition of boxing.
ADVOCATE: You’re 86. What keeps you going and is there anything left on Bob Arum’s bucket list?
ARUM: I don’t have a bucket list. But the business keeps me going. I stay on the road so much my wife complains she has no social life. You have to be interested in what you do. It’s great for me to be associated with all of these young athletes and help to build their careers. And for recreation, a puff of two of cannabis which for some crazy reason is illegal in Louisiana but is OK in my state, helps too.