It took Delgado Community College a long time to finally take the lead.
But all’s well that ends well, and the NJCAA Region XXIII baseball tournament ended quite well for the top-seeded Dolphins.
Delgado scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past third-seeded Nunez Community College 6-5 and complete an undefeated run during the tournament Sunday afternoon at Turchin Stadium.
The Dolphins (34-12) advanced to join teams from Missouri and Oklahoma in a super regional for the South Central District Championship beginning Friday in Joplin, Missouri.
“We did what we had to do in the end,” Dolphins coach Joe Scheuermann said. “We played better the last two innings than we did the first seven.”
Delgado trailed 4-3 when Brandon Briuglio led off the eighth with a walk and Tyler McManus singled, bringing on the fourth Pelicans pitcher, Frank Campo. Grant Schulz, the Dolphins’ clean-up hitter, took a strike.
“We wanted to see if they would let us get the bases loaded without doing any work,” Scheuermann said.
After taking the strike, Schulz bunted the ball between the mound and third base. Campo fielded the ball but threw wildly to first and the tying and go-ahead runs scored as the ball skipped into the right-field bullpen. Schulz wound up on third and scored on a wild pitch for a 6-4 lead.
“The most simple play in baseball got us a championship,” Scheuermann said of Schulz’s sacrifice bunt.
Dwain Varisco, the third Delgado pitcher, came in to start the ninth and got the first two outs before allowing a solo home run to Dominic Curole, who had all of the Pelicans’ RBIs, adding a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the seventh. But Varisco ended it one batter later with a popout.
“Dominic is Dominic; he’s been our MVP all year,” Nunez coach Glenn Powell said. “He’s going to leave a big hole for us next season.”
Nunez, which defeated BRCC in the tournament opener before losing to Delgado later Saturday, finished the program’s second season 11-37, including 0-8 against the Dolphins.
“I’m real pleased overall,” Powell said. “We’re going to be all right.”
The Pelicans ended a string of five consecutive scoreless innings by scoring two runs in the seventh. Michael Latino led off with a single and advanced on a sacrifice by Austin Fontenot. One out later, Tyler Roberts walked and Curole singled off of Hayden Fuentes’ glove at first, sending home Latino.
Moments later Robert came home on a balk by Payton Russell, who gave the Dolphins six standout innings after allowing Curole’s first-inning homer, which followed Roberts’ one-out single.
Delgado responded quickly as Justin Ory led off the bottom half with his third home run of the season.
The Dolphins tried to tie the score later in the inning when McManus, who hit a one-out double, was thrown out at the plate for the third out.
Delgado loaded the bases with two out in the second but didn’t score, and the Pelicans did the same in the third.
The Dolphins pulled even in the third when McManus drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a passed ball and a flyout and scored on Ross Scelfo’s single.
Delgado’s pitchers allowed just six earned runs in 25 innings during the tournament, which started a day late and was moved from Kirsch-Rooney Stadium before Sunday’s game started an hour late because of rain.
“We’ve got to get better for next week,” Scheuermann said, “but I like our pitching depth. We’ve just got to get our bats going.”